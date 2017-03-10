LETTER: NewsMail too focused on spin, good news guff

HOT STUFF: The media is not focused enough on the big issues like climate change, says a reader.

Harden up, NewsMail

I AM writing to express my concerns that such an important report by the Climate Council on the "Angry Summer 2016/17” where more than 200 temperature records were broken across Australia was placed on page 4 in an 8x2 cm column (NM, 09/03).

Journalism used to be the watchdog for keeping the lies and deceit of politicians firmly under the spotlight for the sake of the electorate and subscribers like myself whom pay their money for truthful hard-hitting facts.

Lately this paper seems more focused on political spin and good news guff stories to shore up the shaky political morals at all levels of government than those very facts.

For example I have had only yesterday a colleague with a doctorate in environmental sciences advise me that coral bleaching is occurring close to the shoreline off Bargara.

From destroyed creek systems clogged with rubbish and noxious weeds to large scale clearing and development at all costs this area in my lifetime has undergone rapid environmental degradation while the old carrot of short-term jobs is waved at the desperate unemployed to get them to carry out that very destruction .

Simply put there are plenty of hard-hitting stories out there.

Enough of the soft sell, NewsMail, harden up and get into what is the gritty reality of everyday life .

MIKE JOHNSON

president

Bundaberg and Urban District Landcare