LETTER: Lowest rate increase in history of this council

Council behind success

I READ with interest the submission to the NewsMail (April 5) from C Brown at Burnett Downs and I thank the writer for raising points to which I am pleased to respond.

The material provided to the NewsMail in relation to the performance of each councillor was in response to questions posed by journalist Jim Alouat and supplied weeks prior to its publication or any rain impacts from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Drainage is a significant problem across the Bundaberg region and is an issue ratepayers are telling councillors in every division that it is one they want addressed.

The council has moved from an annual allocation of $500,000 on drainage to an allocation of $1.5 million.

Regarding low rates, I am sure even C Brown realises that council is not immune from the everyday costs that impact our ratepayers.

What your council has done is implement the lowest average rate increase (3.5%) in the history of the amalgamated council.

We are committed to a policy of low rate increases.

The writer also talks of reducing the costs of running council.

The council's debt position is clear evidence of your council's ability to reduce running costs and extract the best value for the ratepayer dollar.

The council was scheduled to end this current financial year with a debt balance of $120 million.

Through a number of financial reviews and prudent re-scoping of projects, debt will sit at a very manageable $80 million.

Developing a plan for the future?

I'm so glad you raised this.

I invite you and the residents of the Bundaberg region to head to www.bundaberg.

qld.gov.au/corporateplan and enjoy a read of the council's Corporate Plan, a roadmap for the future of our region.

This is a plan that identifies core initiatives for the next five years and aspirational targets well into the future.

Our region is prospering and it certainly is not by accident but rather by design.

The design instigated by your council.

The council has been responsible for the programs like Open for Development which in the last nine months has attracted around $160 million in projects for this region.

That alone is council's doing.

Throw in the Rubyanna and Multiplex projects for a combined cost of $100 million and you can see why our region is moving ahead.

Of that $100 million, the state has contributed $15 million and the Federal Government $5 million.

Council and our community have funded the rest.

There has been no backslapping, just plain hard work over the past 12 months by your council.

I'm proud to say that I aspire for the Bundaberg region to have the best performing council in Australia.

We have a team dedicated to that aim.

JACK DEMPSEY

Mayor

Royal Commission

THE only practical solution to curb runaway housing prices is to have a totally independent Royal Commission overhaul the present systems and bring fairness and affordability back into the housing market.

It was recently stated by the Federal Leader of the Opposition that 30 years ago house prices were 3.2 times the average annual income and that today it has risen to 6.5 times the average annual income, more than double.

It makes me wonder if our MPs are being influenced by lobbyists who are employed by big business to maintain high housing prices and profits for their financial interests.

Another step in the right direction would be to make lobbying illegal because they certainly do not operate in our best interests.

JOHN O WILLIAMS

Moore Park Beach

Breaking point

IS ERGON, a state-owned entity, out to break aged pensioners as well as farmers?

We have just received our latest account.

We are very frugal with our usage and we were away for quite some time during the period.

We only used $141 worth of electricity but paid $246 because of service fees.

The only service I can recall were two blackouts.

I feel this is really an appalling treatment of consumers.

Obviously the government has the head-in-the-sand mentality just to try and get a few extra dollars to waste and happily send people to the wall.

TREVOR CLARK

Bundaberg