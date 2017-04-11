29°
News

LETTER: Lowest rate increase in history of this council

11th Apr 2017 1:54 PM
COME BACK: Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey has hit back at a letter writer.
COME BACK: Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey has hit back at a letter writer. Paul Donaldson BUN091216ROAD4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Council behind success

I READ with interest the submission to the NewsMail (April 5) from C Brown at Burnett Downs and I thank the writer for raising points to which I am pleased to respond.

The material provided to the NewsMail in relation to the performance of each councillor was in response to questions posed by journalist Jim Alouat and supplied weeks prior to its publication or any rain impacts from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Drainage is a significant problem across the Bundaberg region and is an issue ratepayers are telling councillors in every division that it is one they want addressed.

The council has moved from an annual allocation of $500,000 on drainage to an allocation of $1.5 million.

Regarding low rates, I am sure even C Brown realises that council is not immune from the everyday costs that impact our ratepayers.

What your council has done is implement the lowest average rate increase (3.5%) in the history of the amalgamated council.

We are committed to a policy of low rate increases.

The writer also talks of reducing the costs of running council.

The council's debt position is clear evidence of your council's ability to reduce running costs and extract the best value for the ratepayer dollar.

The council was scheduled to end this current financial year with a debt balance of $120 million.

Through a number of financial reviews and prudent re-scoping of projects, debt will sit at a very manageable $80 million.

Developing a plan for the future?

I'm so glad you raised this.

I invite you and the residents of the Bundaberg region to head to www.bundaberg.

qld.gov.au/corporateplan and enjoy a read of the council's Corporate Plan, a roadmap for the future of our region.

This is a plan that identifies core initiatives for the next five years and aspirational targets well into the future.

Our region is prospering and it certainly is not by accident but rather by design.

The design instigated by your council.

The council has been responsible for the programs like Open for Development which in the last nine months has attracted around $160 million in projects for this region.

That alone is council's doing.

Throw in the Rubyanna and Multiplex projects for a combined cost of $100 million and you can see why our region is moving ahead.

Of that $100 million, the state has contributed $15 million and the Federal Government $5 million.

Council and our community have funded the rest.

There has been no backslapping, just plain hard work over the past 12 months by your council.

I'm proud to say that I aspire for the Bundaberg region to have the best performing council in Australia.

We have a team dedicated to that aim.

JACK DEMPSEY

Mayor

Royal Commission

THE only practical solution to curb runaway housing prices is to have a totally independent Royal Commission overhaul the present systems and bring fairness and affordability back into the housing market.

It was recently stated by the Federal Leader of the Opposition that 30 years ago house prices were 3.2 times the average annual income and that today it has risen to 6.5 times the average annual income, more than double.

It makes me wonder if our MPs are being influenced by lobbyists who are employed by big business to maintain high housing prices and profits for their financial interests.

Another step in the right direction would be to make lobbying illegal because they certainly do not operate in our best interests.

JOHN O WILLIAMS

Moore Park Beach

Breaking point

IS ERGON, a state-owned entity, out to break aged pensioners as well as farmers?

We have just received our latest account.

We are very frugal with our usage and we were away for quite some time during the period.

We only used $141 worth of electricity but paid $246 because of service fees.

The only service I can recall were two blackouts.

I feel this is really an appalling treatment of consumers.

Obviously the government has the head-in-the-sand mentality just to try and get a few extra dollars to waste and happily send people to the wall.

TREVOR CLARK

Bundaberg

Bundaberg News Mail
New jewellery store opens in Bundaberg

New jewellery store opens in Bundaberg

LIKE all fine things in life, Kate Marland's new business should be enjoyed slowly.

What those little orange flags are doing all over town

The orange flags are used as markers so drivers of high vehicles know power lines are present.

Ergon explains their purpose

Those unusual new Coles car parks explained

Parking markings at the Stockland Kensington shopping centre.

They're not as confusing as they seem

Probe into 'leaks' by council

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED: Bundaberg Regional Council is under investigation after confidential information about Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was leaked to the media.

Anti-corruption body launches investigation

Local Partners

Bundy's million dollar lotto prize unclaimed

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

New Hitz host joins Trace in the mornings

HITZ radio queen Tracey Sergiacomi has a new partner in crime on her popular morning show.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

ROOM TO GROW

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $995,000 + SAV

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

SECLUDED PROPERTY- 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $398,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!