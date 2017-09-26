LETTER: LNP will copy the policies of Campbell Newman

NO COPY: One writer says Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls is copying Labor policy.

QUEENSLAND'S LNP leader claims their "new” policy is not a copy of Labor's (NM 26/9).

It sure looks the same.

Make no mistake, Tim Nicholls and the LNP will copy policies if elected.

They will copy the Newman-Nicholls government's policies of selling assets, sacking workers and selling out public services such as schools, healthcare and emergency services.

At the next election don't forget the sackings and cuts that happened during the Newman-Nicholls regime.

Don't forget that One Nation supported the LNP.

At the next election don't forget the progress made by the Palaszczuk Labor Government in Queensland and Leanne Donaldson in Bundaberg.

We have more teachers and nurses, a better economy, lower unemployment and all of this done without selling our assets.

STEVE LEESE

Avoca

Here we go again

A PERSON who doesn't even know the meaning of the word "integrity”, who is riding on the public purse serving the community, now wants to advantage himself even more by jumping ship from an already well paid job on the Bundaberg Regional Council to contest the upcoming state election on the back of the LNP.

Yes, David Batt, that's you I'm talking about.

I know that the first thing you will say is that it is perfectly legal to resign from a public position to contest another.

Before you do that, just consider the cost of a by-election, which, should you be successful in your bid, would be necessary in the Bundaberg Regional Council.

Figures from local government by-elections are extremely difficult to identify but just for the general idea look at the figures for federal by-elections.

Since 1988, the least expensive of any federal by-election was more than $190,000 with an average figure of more than $300,000 and the highest almost $2,000,000.

Even allowing for a hefty reduction in the case of a local government by-election, it still represents a huge amount which should have been spent on maintaining and improving local government issues.

I can just imagine you saying, well, that's the law.

And, David Batt, that's where you are proving that you are solely there for yourself, and of about the same low standard as the present incumbent in the seat of Bundaberg.

RON GREEN

Bundaberg North

Never too late to address insanity

IN RESPONSE the letter to the editor from R Henderson, Chanced missed (NM, 25/09).

Firstly on trying to decipher this bizarre coded message I would assume that by referring to "do gooders and greenies” that the writer would be generally identified as a nutbag LNP/ neocon/ Hansonite extreme right-wing supporter - just like Mr Trump - a person I am not sure he admonishes or admires by this letter.

But what is this person actually trying to get across?

That he has some strange conspiracy theory regarding the relationship between underground nuke tests in North Korea and Earthquakes in Mexico, but he wants his enemies or those he despises greatly, "do gooders and greenies”, to apparently put his insane conspiracies forward to god knows who - but I am guessing the public - to do exactly what?

This all makes no sense and you just have to wonder why the NewsMail would print such garbage.

NewsMail, put something substantial in your letters to the editor column instead of such tripe as we are paying good money for this subscription.

Bolt is a big enough insult to my intelligence let alone these low-level comedians.

But will you print a response ... to be fair and balanced I hope so as I am an environmentalist and proud of it.

M JOHNSON

Bargara

Stop fear campaign

THE Palaszczuk Government is committed to reforming the youth justice system to ensure young people are held accountable for their actions and our communities are safe.

It's important to remember that about 80% of young people in youth detention in Queensland are on remand, often because there is no safe home for them to be released to.

That is, despite not being convicted of an offence, they are being held in detention, mixing with known offenders.

Supervised Bail Accommodation will provide the courts with another alternative for bail. As the name suggests, young people will be supervised 24-7, required to do school lessons and meet a curfew.

The courts will decide which young people are suitable for this option. No one regarded as high risk will qualify.

It is time for the LNP to stop scaring the community, particularly when they have no solutions.

There is no evidence that any of the LNP's youth crime policies worked. Boot camps, for example, were a $16 million failure which didn't stop reoffending.

Our government is committed to responsibly bringing about change to youth justice and breaking the cycle of offending. The LNP's misleading fear campaign must stop.

Local community organisations, neighbourhood centres, PCYCs and youth organisations understand the importance of early intervention to break the cycle of criminal offending. Why can't the LNP?

Queenslanders deserve better than the LNP's failed recycled ideas and scaremongering headlines.

CAMERON DICK

Acting Attorney-General and Justice Minister