LETTER: LNP distractions

29th Jun 2017 7:49 AM
SUPPORT: Despite indescretions Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson has plenty of support in the community.
SUPPORT: Despite indescretions Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson has plenty of support in the community.

LNP distractions

YOU have to give it to the LNP for distractions as far as performance in delivery with budgeted monies for Wide Bay and Bundaberg in 2017 .

At every opportunity the LNP, both state and federal, are on the bandwagon denouncing the current state Labor member and party for the amounts budgeted to Bundaberg for roads and infrastructure and proudly supported in the NewsMail.

Just a quick rundown of facts in 2017 budgets not keenly investigated.

The LNP-dominant Bundaberg Regional Council pledges $24 million for roads (ratepayers' monies), the Queensland Government's Bundaberg member Leanne Donaldson declares $197.4 million for roads in the Wide Bay and Bundaberg.

Now, courtesy of a taxpayer funded letter box delivery we have the huge, astronomical announcement from the LNP Federal member for Hinkler/Bundaberg declaring a "2017 Budget wrap up” where he has fought to the best of his ability to secure... wait for it... in bright yellow to emphasise the fact the LNP are making the Bruce Hwy between Hervey Bay and Bundaberg "safer” with an announced $1.3 million to improve five black spots.

That's correct, no misprint, a whopping $1.3 million.

A roundabout costs more than that.

That's Pitt's and the LNP's contribution to making the Bruce Hwy safer between Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

Incredible, and this failure wants to bag Donaldson's achievements but then we all know Hinkler and Burnett are "do-nothing” seats guaranteed for the LNP at every election.

Just remember the good old days of Dempsey and Bennett, Pitt and Neville when the LNP and Newman wanted to sell everything.

Bennett and Dempsey were supporters of the 14,000 job cuts to Queensland, 4140 to Queensland Health, $1.6 billion cuts to QTRIP, $600 million cuts to RoadTek maintenance. 220 jobs and 20% reduction in environmental services. The list goes on and on and on.

The LNP under Bennett and Dempsey had 19 proposals for cuts to Queensland spending totalling 14,000 jobs.

Making the Bruce Hwy safer with the LNP?

Codswallop.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

Distraction cleared

A FEW weeks ago Noel Bowman wanted Ms Leanne Donaldson "to fully clear the air and once and for all release herself from the burden”.

The burden of what Mr Bowman?

Has she really sinned in the real sense of the meaning?

If she has "sinned”, she has repented many, many times over.

She has "come clean” by admitting she was late with her rates payments, a matter that has nothing to do with anybody but Ms Donaldson and the Bundaberg Regional Council.

She has also admitted that she was lax with her motor registration, again it has nothing to do with anybody but Ms Donaldson and the department.

She also resigned her portfolio as a minister.

Just how much does she have to repent before you and your ilk get off her back? It is people like you Mr Bowman, that in times gone by have had people burnt at the stake or hung for relatively minor indiscretions which in the overall scheme of thing are insignificant.

The overall worth and contribution that Ms Donaldson has brought to Bundaberg is what matters, she is approachable, sincere and a hard worker for all.

So Mr Bowman, let's have less negativity and more positive attitude and move forward, just for once.

SAM WILLIAMSON

Bundaberg

Multicultural

THE information from last year's Census has been made available with some quite interesting results.

It reveals that in the years since the Census before was taken, in 2011-2016, Australia had 1.3 million migrants come to our country and that is obvious when one goes shopping.

We are no longer a country of white Europeans with a small indigenous population; we truly are a multicultural nation.

I took particular note that Muslim immigration had increased since 1991 by 160 per cent which is also reflected in the community.

We have become more Asian and are enjoying the most successful multicultural society on Earth.

Some commentators say that the country has retained our 'fair go' and egalitarian way of life, though with in excess of three million Australians currently living below the poverty line I question that opinion.

SHAUN NEWMAN

Deeragun

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  letter to the editor lnp opinion

