LETTER: Labor robbing us blind

A letter writer says Leanne Donaldson and Labor haven't done enough about power prices.

Cut service fee

SO LEANNE and Labor think by wrapping electricity discounts up in doublespeak that people will think they are getting a discount.

We are sick of the words and we want action and we'd like more than $50 thanks.

If Labor wasn't gaming the system, with a 70% wholesale price hike, you wouldn't be needing to apply this "Affordable Energy Plan” to our household bill by giving us a "Power Assets Ownership Dividend” to allow us to be grateful for the "Energy Savers Plus Program” which encourages us to be "energy savvy” when it's your fault you want us to keep the air-conditioner at 26 degrees in summer.

What you are doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul - it's our money!

Labor is robbing us blind and killing off regional industries and businesses and harming working families in the process and they think all this wordspeak is going to get you votes.

How about you don't try to overcomplicate things and ensure Queensland has cheap, affordable electricity?

You obviously know something we don't by coming out all of a sudden with this pre-election vote-buying bribe to try and save your backside.

Is it because both state and federal Labor have done the numbers and we'll be paying $200-plus a year more when the 50% RET fully hits.

Cut the service fee, axe the Ergon reading charge and tell the ETU they can take their 3% yearly rate hike elsewhere.

PETER AHERN

Avenell Heights

Fair go

MAY I ask this question: how come the people who drive these RVs and caravans want a free holiday on the ratepayers?

When I go on holidays I pay for my own accommodation, my own meals. I would put more money into the local economy than most RV owners who may buy a pint of milk and a loaf of bread.

Why should my rates pay for their accommodation?

When the council ask for tenders for the lease of their caravan parks people submit a price and the council choose the person to manage the park resulting from the tender.

You would feel a bit stupid if you tendered for the lease of the park and the council set up a free park down the road.

Fair go. If you pay $150,000 for your set-up, you can afford $45 a night for a caravan park.

FRANK W STEVENS

Bundaberg

Lip service

THE current administration of Labor has to go.

They are handling the failure with a lot of lip service.

When we look for people to govern the state or nation, we look to those who have the skills and experience and are willing to do the job.

The purpose of the job is to stabilise the financial system.

Everything else will fall into place.

How can we achieve that? It really comes back to all the virtues we have been taught since we were born - hard work, education and having the proper skill set.

The Palaszczuk Government lets itself down. Looking to our future, we have mountains of problems.

Palaszczuk portrays herself as someone in touch with people who struggle to find jobs, try to build a family, people who suffer from domestic violence, feel unsafe at home and on the streets.

Palaszczuk must learn that she is not there to occupy a key position but to ensure her government is effective and wins the respect of the public; that's a lesson for all politicians.

Leanne Donaldson should have time off, not for a year, but forever instead of Palaszczuk throwing millions of dollars here and there to the region.

In CBD project exposes rift (NM, 25/10) we see Donaldson ruin herself again, trying to fight everyone with a gun with no bullets and the editor trying to pat her on the back because she could not see, hear and listen.

I'm sure Ms Donaldson feels uncomfortable and is trying hard to be tough. It is not going to work.

The public is sick to death of the government trying to borrow money to keep them in power.

MALAKAI KOLOI

Bundaberg