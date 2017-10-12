LETTER: Labor has bungled dental waitlists

Labor's bungle

APPARENTLY the Member for Bundaberg thinks it's ok for people to wait two years to have much needed dental treatment (NM, 11/10).

Her Labor party has bungled the dental waitlist here in Bundaberg and across Queensland and now she is desperate to pass the buck.

In just 12 months we have seen the number of people waiting up to two years for general dental blow out from 947 to 1657.

I also remind the Member for Bundaberg that Labor had left 61,405 dental patients waiting for more than two years at the change of government in 2012.

It wasn't until the LNP took over that we were able to completely obliterate that wait list by June 2014.

It's not good enough for Leanne Donaldson and Labor to blame Canberra for their mess.

They run the dental clinics.

The argument put forward by the health minister doesn't stack up.

On one hand he says how great the Bundaberg clinic is and that Wide Bay saw a record number of people, then claims the blowout in waiting times is Canberra's fault.

What Labor doesn't say is Canberra has kicked in an extra $320 million into dental care over the next three years for states and territories.

Labor is in charge of managing public dental in Queensland, not Canberra.

It was only a few months ago Labor were crowing about the record amounts of money being spent in health and yet services are getting worse - they can't have it both ways.

The people of Bundaberg deserve better.

STEPHEN BENNETT

Member for Burnett

Consulations done

I REJECT accusations the Federal Government failed to consult on the Cashless Debit Card (NM, 11/10).

We conducted 182 consultations across Hinkler.

Importantly, 55 were with local service providers, those on the front line with disadvantaged families.

We consulted with more than 70 community members through direct correspondence or meetings and held two broad community information sessions.

Another 26 consultations with local church groups, 25 with local government and three meetings with the State Government.

We also consulted with the relevant peak bodies.

Additionally, local MP Keith Pitt consulted extensively with a direct mail-out to over 32,000 constituents, phone polling of around 500 people, around 5500 direct emails and answering numerous phone calls every day.

I think most people are happy to support those in need but agree taxpayer funded welfare should not be spent on drugs, alcohol or gambling.

Some people are clearly ideologically opposed - they say they the card violates welfare recipients rights.

But what about the rights of children to have food in their lunchboxes, proper clothing and a roof over their head?

The Turnbull Government is determined to ensure welfare payments are spent on essentials - the evidence shows the card will help achieve this.

ALAN TUDGE

Human Services Minister

Citizenship

THE High Court is set to rule whether ignorance of breaking a law is an acceptable defence and has no consequences.

Several politicians, supported by the Federal Government, argue that they did not know they had dual citizenship and therefore should be allowed to keep their jobs. In effect, because they were ignorant then no breach of law was committed.

Should the high court support this argument, then the consequences of that decision will roll out to the rest of the population.

We have always been told that ignorance is not an excuse.

Try it on the next copper who books you for speeding - sorry I was ignorant of the fact that I was speeding, that there was a bullet in the rifle, that if I punched someone he might die.

Personally, I think ignorance is not a grey area or one that is open to interpretation.

Ignorance is either an acceptable defence or it is not and that is what the high court is really considering.

Whatever the decision, it will impact on all citizens equally.

To date ignorance has not been accepted as a defence.

The court could change all of that soon.

It will be interesting to follow the argument posed by the very politicians who make the laws the rest of us must abide by and who, up until now, cannot claim ignorance as an excuse for a breach.

Am I suggesting there could be one law for pollies and one for the rest of us?

Surely that could not happen.

It will be interesting to see how The High Court rules in a case involving the very people who appoint judges for the High Court. Separation of the judiciary and the government? Yeah right.

BRIAN REYNOLDS

Bargara