LETTER: Keith Pitt, what?

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Readers have attacked Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and hisaccomodation expenses in Canberra.

What?

KEITH Pitt claiming $273 a night to stay in a house he owns in Canberra.

What?

This just doesn't pass the pub test.

Even though politicians can legally use some entitlements, this is totally outside reasonable community expectations and standards.

Keith Pitt is raking in $1000 a week to sleep in Canberra (which can work out at a minimum of $18,000 a year) and then, on top of that, claiming a big tax deduction for rent, rates, electricity and mortgage.

Does Keith Pitt's $273 nightly allowance end up at a local motel (to help pay the wages of the staff) or maybe with a local B&B (to support a householder and their family)? ... no.

It ends up with his wife (to pay off a negatively geared investment property in Canberra)?

Surely not?

Sorry but yes it does.

As many as one in five federal politicians are using their travel allowance to supplement the cost of second homes in Canberra.

That means four out of five are actually doing the right thing.

Our Keith Pitt is one of those taking advantage of the system.

It didn't take Keith Pitt too long to work out that double dipping is quite a lucrative business if you can get away with it.

Keith Pitt earns an estimated salary of over $300,000 per year but he still sees the need to squeeze every little bit of blood out of the system.

The sad thing is it not considered illegal.

But where does the moral obligation kick in?

Joe Hockey famously said "The age of entitlement is over”.

Well it seems that Keith Pitt doesn't think so.

Australians are fed up with this elitist attitude shown by MPs such as Keith Pitt and more so when you consider his poor performance when it comes to proper representation to the constituents of Hinkler.

TIM LAWSON

Svensson Heights

Gluttony in politics

GLUTTONY and politics in Australia go hand in hand, a perfect match when given the good old "pub test” by the average Australian.

Just what is it that makes our politicians a greedy bunch of reprobates ever looking for the next quest of skimming the public purse for another self indulgent tax-free dollar?

Take this $273 per night, taxpayer funded, for staying in Canberra.

"It's within the rules” is the parroted response from every politician, even when Australia is doing it tougher every day under this LNP federal government.

This accommodation money was designed for politicians to spend in motels while in Canberra.

It is a way of creating employment for workers, a great catch cry from politicians of all ilk, but when it comes to letting go of a few dollars of the good old tax free, not on your Nellie.

They devised a way to put every single dollar into their own pockets.

They buy extra houses, claiming the lot, every cent.

So if it cost $150 a night to stay in a motel, these greedy pigs would only get to claim $150 per night.

Whereas if they claim they stay at a family owned dwelling they charge the taxpayers the maximum allowable under their infamous Book of Rules.

While writing I simply picked up my telephone and googled accommodation in Canberra.

I can rent a room for as little as $26 a night, Crowne Plaza at $207, Avenue Hotel for $199, Peppers Gallery for $199 etc.

That's just at a glance with no group discount set ups either.

So why does it cost nearly $300 a night to stay in your own home or complex?

This is highway robbery of the taxpayer.

If politicians stay in their own residences, that is any residence that is family trust or owned, then the politicians should be paid nothing.

What have these politicians got to say in response to this?

Absolutely nothing I bet and I would love the journos to have a go and get a response.

When will a politician of any creed stand up and challenge this corrupted system?

The people have had enough belt tightening, so it is now time for the trough dwellers to lighten the load on the taxpayers.

Hit these trough dwellers where it hurts Australia, at the ballot box and vote for any party that is willing to change this corrupt "rule book” visited daily by politicians.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads