LETTER: Keith Pitt should be applauded

INTELLECT: If we had more politicians like Keith Pitt Australia would be better off, one reader says.

Keith is smart

LET'S get real.

Many MPs from all sides lawfully use their accommodation allowance to purchase a property in Canberra.

Being a politician is a 24/7 job that is quite demanding and often requires a lot of personal sacrifice.

If we expect to have quality representation in parliament, our elected members need to be adequately remunerated.

Our local federal member of parliament Keith Pitt is a man of considerable intellect, well educated and has a wealth of real life experience both as an employee and an employer.

With his qualifications he could earn far more in the corporate world.

Instead he chooses to serve his community and country in parliament.

Any one of us has an equal opportunity to stand for election and once elected, a member of parliament then makes a personal choice of either renting or buying accommodation in Canberra.

For many it is quick and easy to just rent using the parliamentarians' accommodation allowance and remain flexible.

Who knows how long they may hold the job? However purchasing a property in Canberra demonstrates a serious commitment to be there for the long haul.

It is a costly personal investment in the job, comes with ongoing responsibilities and shows a genuine desire to remain in the parliament.

Using the accommodation allowance to help pay off such an investment is smart business.

If past and present governments were more entrepreneurial and possessed the same business acumen as Mr Pitt, the country would be in a far better state.

Keith Pitt should be applauded for his initiative, not ridiculed by the media.

Why do we now have such a culture of envy developing in Australia that is continually trying to pull successful achievers down?

This is not the "Australian way” that our forefathers fought for.

Remember, if you only wish to pay peanuts you will only get monkeys.

Shame on the media for trying to spin a negative slant on this issue.

KEN TYSON

Bargara

Growing economy

THE latest Queensland State Accounts just published by Queensland Treasury highlight the fundamental strength and growth of our state economy.

Overall growth, measured by Gross State Product, rose 2.6% on a trend basis in the December quarter 2016 compared with the same quarter the previous year - higher than the 1.8% in the rest of Australia.

A major element of GSP, household consumption, grew 0.6% and business investment grew 0.5% which was the second consecutive quarterly rise after 11 consecutive falls.

While GSP takes into account exports and imports, the measure of our state's domestic economy excluding trade is State Final Demand which increased 0.3% in the quarter to be 1.6% higher over the year.

The December quarter was the fourth consecutive quarter to show positive growth in our domestic economy after eight negative quarters.

These results plus hard data from the ABS and surveys and reports by private sector analysts all show solid growth now and in the future.

I know that the economic indicator Queenslanders use most is whether they and their children have jobs or the prospect of a job.

That's why the Palaszczuk Government will continue to create jobs, especially in regional communities that are not transitioning from a post-mining boom economy as well as others.

The state's economic upswing has been supported by our economic plan and the two State Budgets I have delivered contained initiatives like our $40 billion four-year job-creating capital works program and employment schemes like our Back to Work program offering $10,000 and $15,000 for regional employers hiring unemployed or long-term unemployed jobseekers.

Our $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost is also seeing jobseekers aged 15-24 getting jobs with regional employers.

My third Budget next month will continue plans for new investment, innovation, boosting growth, and generating jobs now and for the future.

By contrast the LNP has no plan and no policies, just constant negativity and asset sales that will see jobs cut in government-owned businesses.

CURTIS PITT

Treasurer of Queensland