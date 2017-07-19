23°
News

LETTER: It's time to disarm the police

19th Jul 2017 4:06 PM
NO GUNS: There has been a call to restrict police access to guns in Australia after Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond.
NO GUNS: There has been a call to restrict police access to guns in Australia after Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond. Elizabeth Flores

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Disarm the police

THE police shooting death of an Australian woman in the USA is high in news value.

So high, in fact, that it has saturated the media.

This is of course not surprising.

News value demands it.

But police shootings in the USA are commonplace daily events impacting especially on African Americans as young as 12.

Not only does this entrench the concept that the value of life is relativ,e but reinforces the reality that fire arms empower police officers to kill.

A gun is a potent deadly implement in any hand but in the hands of lazy police officers becomes an implement licensing authority under threat of death.

All civilian gun owners are required, by law, to secure their guns effectively so that there is a considerable time (cooling down) period between acquiring, loading and effective use of a gun. There is no such time lag between the drawing of and firing a gun by armed police officers.

The killing of the Australian woman in the USA is a wakeup call to Australians.

Armed police are potentially dangerous to the public.

Guns should never be worn routinely by officers on standard duties: inter alia, road patrols, RBA stops, licence checks or simple security patrols.

Firearms should be issued only on a specific for a need, requiring a warrant from a third party judicial officer.

Unlike the defence forces where killing is an expectation, police officers are expected to protect the public without a licence to kill.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Left out

TO ALL the people out there who receive a carer's payment.

I was wondering how you all felt about not being included in the one-off power assistance payment.

I was waiting for it to show up in our account and was quite surprised when only my wife's was paid into our account, she is on an Age Pension.

I am 73-years old and I am on a carer's pension and take care of my wife who is disabled.

I rang Keith Pitt's office and was told that carers didn't get the payment because we already receive $123 a fortnight as a carer.

Let me tell this penny-pinching Federal Government that we have been receiving this payment for some time now.

This is extra money we need to look after our loved ones we are caring for and has nothing to do with power bills which are continually going up.

But once again Keith Pitt is not going to do anything about it, and will only say how good his government is.

Well Keith your government is doing nothing to help the people of Bundaberg who are doing it hard.

When are you going to start helping them instead of just running about sprouting how much good your government is doing.

Let me tell you it is absolutely nothing for Bundaberg

This government is a reverse Robin Hood.

They rob from the poor and take what they pilfer and give it to the rich.

The poor keep on getting poorer.

Will our duly elected representative Kith Pitt do anything for us?

No, he just sits on his backside and does nothing.

Keith, Bundaberg is a town of battlers and all they want you to do is to try and help them survive.

So why don't you go into parliament and stick up for them.

You know you don't have to follow along like a little sheep with all the others, stand up for Bundaberg.

I was recently watching Insiders when, Laura Tindill made a comment on the government's budget stating that wherever you look into the budget you see inequity with welfare cuts, wage cuts, and tax benefits for the top end of town.

How true is that.

Start getting out and talking to the people of your electorate, and maybe just maybe, you might be able to keep your job.

Quite frankly your Federal Government and you are on the nose with voters.

Keith you need to do much, much more than you are doing at the moment to gain the people of Bundaberg's respect.

Check the polls if you don't believe what I say is true.

The people are hurting and will show how much at the next election.

BARRY TAYLOR

Kepnock

Bundaberg News Mail
REVEALED: 10 most annoying driver habits

REVEALED: 10 most annoying driver habits

A SURVEY by the RACQ has highlighted the top 10 most frustrating habits of motorists.

Get a load of this: first gypsum delivery arrives for Knauf

SHIPPING NEWS: The first delivery of gypsum for Bundaberg's Knauf plasterboard factory arrived at the port today.

Factory gets supplies to start production

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

RISING SEAS: The region's coast is at risk from climate change, according to a report being released today.

Region one of three in state in national partnership

Bundaberg Sister wins education award

Sister Mary Stallard has received a Diocesan Award.

Congrats, Sister Mary!

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

Elvis is in the building

20 YEARS: Elvis Presley impersonator Barry Franklin.

Woodgate to get a taset of tribute show

State veteran table tennis titles on in Bundy for first time

Queensland Veteran Championships are on at the Bundaberg Table Tennis Centre until Sunday.

Best players over 30 in region

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

BELLE EDEN - THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

The Idyllic Residential Location

Lot 2 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Build in Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 3 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Be Apart of Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 1 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $146,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living