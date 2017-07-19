LETTER: It's time to disarm the police

NO GUNS: There has been a call to restrict police access to guns in Australia after Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond.

Disarm the police

THE police shooting death of an Australian woman in the USA is high in news value.

So high, in fact, that it has saturated the media.

This is of course not surprising.

News value demands it.

But police shootings in the USA are commonplace daily events impacting especially on African Americans as young as 12.

Not only does this entrench the concept that the value of life is relativ,e but reinforces the reality that fire arms empower police officers to kill.

A gun is a potent deadly implement in any hand but in the hands of lazy police officers becomes an implement licensing authority under threat of death.

All civilian gun owners are required, by law, to secure their guns effectively so that there is a considerable time (cooling down) period between acquiring, loading and effective use of a gun. There is no such time lag between the drawing of and firing a gun by armed police officers.

The killing of the Australian woman in the USA is a wakeup call to Australians.

Armed police are potentially dangerous to the public.

Guns should never be worn routinely by officers on standard duties: inter alia, road patrols, RBA stops, licence checks or simple security patrols.

Firearms should be issued only on a specific for a need, requiring a warrant from a third party judicial officer.

Unlike the defence forces where killing is an expectation, police officers are expected to protect the public without a licence to kill.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Left out

TO ALL the people out there who receive a carer's payment.

I was wondering how you all felt about not being included in the one-off power assistance payment.

I was waiting for it to show up in our account and was quite surprised when only my wife's was paid into our account, she is on an Age Pension.

I am 73-years old and I am on a carer's pension and take care of my wife who is disabled.

I rang Keith Pitt's office and was told that carers didn't get the payment because we already receive $123 a fortnight as a carer.

Let me tell this penny-pinching Federal Government that we have been receiving this payment for some time now.

This is extra money we need to look after our loved ones we are caring for and has nothing to do with power bills which are continually going up.

But once again Keith Pitt is not going to do anything about it, and will only say how good his government is.

Well Keith your government is doing nothing to help the people of Bundaberg who are doing it hard.

When are you going to start helping them instead of just running about sprouting how much good your government is doing.

Let me tell you it is absolutely nothing for Bundaberg

This government is a reverse Robin Hood.

They rob from the poor and take what they pilfer and give it to the rich.

The poor keep on getting poorer.

Will our duly elected representative Kith Pitt do anything for us?

No, he just sits on his backside and does nothing.

Keith, Bundaberg is a town of battlers and all they want you to do is to try and help them survive.

So why don't you go into parliament and stick up for them.

You know you don't have to follow along like a little sheep with all the others, stand up for Bundaberg.

I was recently watching Insiders when, Laura Tindill made a comment on the government's budget stating that wherever you look into the budget you see inequity with welfare cuts, wage cuts, and tax benefits for the top end of town.

How true is that.

Start getting out and talking to the people of your electorate, and maybe just maybe, you might be able to keep your job.

Quite frankly your Federal Government and you are on the nose with voters.

Keith you need to do much, much more than you are doing at the moment to gain the people of Bundaberg's respect.

Check the polls if you don't believe what I say is true.

The people are hurting and will show how much at the next election.

BARRY TAYLOR

Kepnock