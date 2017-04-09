27°
News

LETTER: Is Keith Pitt spineless?

9th Apr 2017 4:49 PM
GRANDSTANDING: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has been accused of being spineless.
GRANDSTANDING: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has been accused of being spineless. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Grandstanding

REGARDING MP ejected over global warming tiff (NM March 31).

Headline was: "Keith Pitt passionately defending the people of North Queensland”, accompanied with a very smug photo looking like he has actually achieved something.

Where is that passion when sticking up for middle and working-class families in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, and all places inbetween?

Stony, stony silence... nothing ... not even an opinion.

One more day and it would have made a great April Fool's Day joke.

You cannot argue with the passion of Greens MP Adam Bandt in fighting for what he believes in, albeit the timing was bad, but at least he is fighting.

Keith Pitt described Mr Bandt with words such as "political point-scoring, political grandstanding, appalling, unacceptable, disgraceful, people are suffering, and I always stand up for the people I represent”.

Why wasn't Keith Pitt "appalled” at the changes to the racial discrimination act, which everyone agrees will weaken the law, not make it stronger?

Why wasn't he "passionately defending” pensioners when his government made cruel cuts to the most vulnerable of people in the Hinkler electorate?

Where is his compassion when it comes to making people work until they are 70.

Tradespeople, bricklayers, labourers, nurses etc.

He is obviously out of touch with the older members of our society and working and middle-class families in the Hervey Bay and Bundaberg areas.

Keith Pitt obviously finds it acceptable to raise the retirement age and cut the pensions of people who have worked all of their lives, believing in a promise by government that they will be well looked after in their later years.

He talks about supporting the people of Queensland.

Is he "supporting” the retail workers, hospitality staff, hairdressers and fast food workers whose wages are getting slashed due to the cuts in penalty rates that he voted for?

Does he even understand the "suffering” these people are experiencing?

Does he get booted out of Parliament standing up for these people in his own back yard?

Does he find this appalling, disgraceful, unacceptable?

And it is really sad that we have such a spineless MP representing us, the people of Hinkler.

Keith Pitt needs to stand up for the people of Hinkler but he doesn't have an opinion on the more pressing issues that affect us, the people of his own electorate.

At the last election he promised so much.

Promised "jobs and growth”. This along with most of his "pork barrelling” promises has failed to appear.

Where is:

$500,000 for Bundaberg Netball towards the Bundaberg Super Park;

$900,000 for a commercial laundry at IMPACT Community Services;

$12,500 to provide lighting for Jack Norgate Oval at Burnett Heads;

$300,000 for a hydrotherapy pool to be built in Childers;

$200,000 Burrum Bridge feasibility study.

It took a letter to the editor from John Santalucia demanding he get his act together and deliver his "promise” and carry out a feasibility study on the bridge over the Burrum.

He talks about passion.

He talks about political grandstanding and political points-scoring.

He just has to look in the mirror.

TIM LAWSON

Svensson Heights

Dead is dead

IT SEEMS strange that our intrepid leaders are quite happy to participate in the deaths of millions of people using guns, rockets, drones and bombs in the mindless, endless Middle East conflicts but scream blue murder when some unnamed force uses chemicals for the same purpose.

The victims are just as dead and their families and friends just as horrified regardless the methods employed by all the participants in this appalling endless conflict.

MAX TANZER

Elliott Heads

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  hinkler keith pitt labor letters to editor lnp government politics tim lawson

UPDATE: Report croc sightings, Department urges

UPDATE: Report croc sightings, Department urges

"BURRUM River fishos and visitors beware,” is the message from a local fishing shop after a mighty croc was sighted in a river south of Bundaberg.

Tributes flow for three-year-old 'angel' in drowning tragedy

About 6.45pm police found the child in a dam on the property.

Mt Perry community in mourning following tragic death

LETTER: Is Keith Pitt spineless?

GRANDSTANDING: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has been accused of being spineless.

Letters to the Editor

PHOTOS: All the fun at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally

CRACKING EVENT: Tiffany Heale and Candice Rackemann warm up their whips for the Yesteryear Rally Grand Parade at Avondale.

WHIPS were a-cracking and steam engines were a-tooting.

Local Partners

Popular Bundy childcare centre set to rebuild and expand

A POPULAR Bundaberg childcare centre, which has been operating for more than 35 years, is getting a much-needed makeover and expansion.

Jade Johnson chosen to represent region in Miss Diamond Australia

Jade Johnson has been selected to compete for a place in the Miss Diamond Australia beauty pageant.

Jade Johnson chosen to represent region in Miss Diamond Australia

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!