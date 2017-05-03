28°
LETTER: Insulting comments

3rd May 2017 8:20 AM
INSULT: Has the Anzac tradition been insulted?
INSULT: Has the Anzac tradition been insulted? mike knott

Insulting comments

LESS than a week after the frenzy over supposedly insulting comments made on Anzac Day by a TV presenter, the Prime Minister of Australia truly insulted some of our war heroes, in front of the Governor-General no less, yet no-one cares.

Where is the RSL?

Tony Abbott?

Barnaby Joyce?

Pauline Hanson?

Malcolm Turnbull said at the weekend that America's Battle of the Coral Sea was the battle which saved Australia in World War Two.

No, it present-participle-well was not.

That honour goes to the Battle of the Kokoda Track, where the fighting was done by Australians alone, with neither Americans nor British anywhere near.

The Japanese fleet which entered the Coral Sea wanted to seize Port Moresby, from where an invasion of Australia could be launched later.

The Americans stopped this particular plan, but that didn't save Australia because the Japanese Army then tried again to take Port Moresby by attacking directly through New Guinea.

This was when they failed once and for all, having been defeated on land for the first time by Australians and no-one else.

Only then was Australia saved.

But for 75 years we have grovelled to the Americans about it.

The Poles and the Czechs under communism grovelled to the Russians year after year for liberating them from the Nazis and then for staying around to make sure that everyone remained liberated - but we have behaved worse than that.

We have insulted our heroes in the vilest way possible.

The Poles and the Czechs remembered their own heroes, but we have let ours be swept under the carpet.

We have publicly given their achievement to foreigners.

And as usual, the Abbotts, Joyces and Hansons of our country couldn't care less.

Instead, they join in the grovelling.

The RSL allows it all to pass without comment.

It was our Governor-General Field Marshall Sir William Slim who said that Kokoda was the first place where the Japanese had been defeated on land.

His knowledge of the subject can be relied on.

He also said, "Let Australians never forget this. It is, like Anzac, part of their noble tradition."

So instead of getting hysterical about some insignificant TV presenter, when does Australia stop insulting the Australian heroes who did actually save us?

G.T.W AGNEW

Coopers Plains

Voice lost

FOR more than forty years Mr Trevor Leutton has been on air every morning with the latest information available to him to pass on the the public tuned to 4BU.

Many listeners in the Wide Bay area had Trevor in the homes or in the vehicle they were driving listening for the latest news broadcast to keep them informed

of what was happening in the area.

During the cyclones and flooding all was reported as well as sporting results.

The latter being one of Trevor's favourite subjects.

I had the pleasure of having Trevor travel with some groups that I escorted to sporting events in Brisbane/Sydney.

Tours that we enjoyed even though some events did not have the result we were hoping for.

Trevor may not have the golden microphone however his ability to cover the many aspects of the position he held is second to none.

Well done Trevor for all those years of early morning starts.

The reports you broadcast for us all and all the support you gave to the people of Wide Bay and Bundaberg.

I am sure you will spend many years enjoying your retirement together with you partner Cathy.

RON PURKIS

Kepnock

Credit utopia

FIRSTLY it was Scott Morrison who gave us all an insight to the perverse way of future political economics by saying that there are two forms of debt, good debt and bad debt.

Then we have Jack Dempsey telling us ratepayers that we have only a debt of a manageable sum that being $80 million.

Is this the new way of covering up incompetence?

There is no such thing as any debt being good and to believe that $80 million is manageable is even more ridiculous.

So this is considered the new acceptable way, well let me tell you that the main financial aim in life for all of us regular folk is to be debt free.

This is the goal and to achieve this is considered for you to be a success in life.

To own your own home, car or even to clean up your credit card is the way to utopia.

If this is the way for us to think then why do our politicians go in the opposite direction and rack up massive debt.

This cop out does not stop them pursuing their personal so called entitlements like claiming $273 a night living away from home allowance in a home that they own.

The aim here is of course to make the ownership of the negative geared home eventually debt free.

Perhaps we, regular folk should sell our homes to a formed family trust for the barest allowable sum then rent it back and claim rent assistance from Centrelink and negative gear the property as well by borrowing to renovate it.

That way we can have both worlds being good debt, bad debt and eventually debt free with the added benefit of renovation.

What a load of nonsense you say?

Well all we would be doing is following our leaders path to destruction and that will be the end result should they be allowed to keep it up.

R HENDERSON

Sharon

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  anzac day letter to the editor opinion

