LETTER: Ikea, I won't be coming back

ON A very recent trip to the Big Smoke AKA Brisbane I had the misfortune of being seconded to visit the new Ikea store in the North Lakes shopping zone.

This relatively new store is supposed to be at the forefront of Swedish retailing technology.

While it is massive in size it shows how far behind the Swedes are in knowing what us Aussies believe is good shopping design.

I would have thought that the old adage of "when in Rome do as the Romans do" would apply but no that is not the case here.

The problem starts when you approach the store and you find there is only one way in and one way out.

The problem is that once you enter you can not exit the store without walking through the entire store that has 25 different departments.

The one thing that my visit to Ikea did for me was to convince me that it was my first and last visit.

You have to follow a maze with your route dictated by arrowheads on the floor.

The only plus side is the exercise that you get in doing it.

The idea marketing wise, or dumb in my case, is that you see everything that Ikea sells.

In our case we wanted to purchase an item that was in department 19.

This meant that we spent the best part of 30 minutes walking at top speed to get there and in the process just followed the arrows, head down seeing nothing bar the floor ahead with steam coming out of my ears.

I would hate to venture into this place if I was disabled and required a walking stick.

I guess that someone would eventually find my skeleton somewhere.

The stupid technique employed by Ikea is akin to you having to enter Bunnings via the garden department when all you want is a piece of timber at the other end of the store and to get there you have to walk up and down every aisle to get it, no shortcuts allowed.

Is that good marketing on their behalf. Don't think so.

Swedes can keep their way and I will shop at dumb old-fashioned Aussie stores in the future.

Visitors to Ikea, you have been warned.

C BROWN

Burnett Downs

