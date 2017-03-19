LETTER: If you want to be religious don't go to a public school

A letter writer wants to see the Australian flag raised at all schools.

Raise the flag

WHEN a parent sends their child to a government public school, the least they have a right to expect is that their child will receive a well-rounded education devoid of any personal religious, political or cultural leanings from any member of that institution.

If a parent wants an education for their child that focuses on specific ideologies then they should send them to private institutions such as mosques, Catholic schools or Adventist colleges.

When we have non-Muslim children being coerced into attending prayer meetings, students disrupting classes repeatedly through the day to perform Islamic rituals, teachers being threatened and harangued, police being denied access to a government facility and a principal refusing to implement a program to counter violent extremism, then we definitely are confronted with radicalisation within our public schools.

For too long we have tip-toed around this subject because we are told not to offend anyone, not to get anyone off-side. Australia is a democratic country living by Western civilisation's customs and ideals, so what about the offence and insult being foisted upon ordinary mainstream citizens?

It's time to seriously instil an inclusive identity into every Australian, not this divisive one hiding under the protectionist misnomer of multiculturalism.

Let's start in our schools, with every day beginning with a flag-raising ceremony, the national anthem and the recital of an oath of allegiance, hand on heart by every student and staff member.

Non-participation unquestionably resulting in expulsion and sacking.

OLGA GEORGE

Berajondo

Share the wealth

STARTING in 2016, Australia is facing a domestic gas shortage.

Is it worthwhile to look at reasons why or look at analogies like perhaps the Irish Potato Famine?

Overall, a million Irish peasants starved to death during the Great Hunger between 1845 and 1852, many more migrating to America.

During 1846-47 alone, 400,000 Irish men, women and children starved while English landlords exported grain, cattle, pigs, flour, eggs, and poultry worth 17million pounds sterling.

There was an abundance of food grown in Ireland that could have fed Ireland, but the elite exported it for the own wealth.

There is an abundance of gas in Australia, not for the domestic market, but for export to line the pockets of the elite.

How many people will die of cold this winter?

Probably not as many as during the Irish Potato Famine, nor will any emigrate.

But the examples show the rot in the market system; the inequality of access to Australia's wealth.

The Australian people own the wealth of the country and have a right to "first dips” at the products extracted from their soil before the remainder is exported.

DIETER MOECKEL

Banimanimunak

Happiness for all

TODAY, March 20, is International Day of Happiness, initiated in 2012 by the United Nations.

It acknowledges that happiness is a fundamental human goal, and calls upon countries to help improve the well-being of all peoples.

But imagine if it acknowledged that all beings desire happiness, which of course they do, and urged countries to improve the well-being of non-human beings also.

Obviously one cannot bring happiness into the life of individuals by imprisoning them and killing them so farms and slaughterhouses would need to be phased out, along with animal research facilities.

All entertainment that uses and abuses animals would go too, including hunting and fishing.

A quote by Gautama Buddha is, "May all sentient beings be happy and free of suffering”.

JENNY MOXHAM

Monbulk

THE transition from parental protection to being alone in a big primary school can be traumatic.

Some kids are shy and some become extroverts.

From a limited memory I was a bit of a bully.

I recall bullying a friend, for no reason, until he king hit me and broke my jaw.

It was a pivotal point after which I chose to withdraw from conflict.

Can you imagine a shy submissive boy in his formative years, living in fear 24/7, keeping to himself the desire for masculine protection from male bullies - for years?

How will it shape his future?

Will he still seek protection, approval and even love from men?

Life is about choices and whether to indulge or not.

M TAYLOR

Burnett Heads