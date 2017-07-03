LETTER: I will not apologise to Queensland

NO APOLOGY: LNP candidate David Batt will not apologise to Queensland.

I WILL not apologise for standing up for our community's vulnerable women and families desperately needing legal advice and help - particularly in relation to domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a scourge in our society.

In the Wide Bay-Burnett region over 2015-16, domestic violence applications increased by 32.5% and breaches rose by 67.4%, according to annual police statistics.

More needs to be done to protect victims and help vulnerable local families.

The fact is the Rural, Regional and Remote Legal Advice Line wouldn't be a campaigning issue for the Women's Legal Service if Labor had continued a funding commitment for this specific service.

Their own webpage states "The clock is ticking for Queensland domestic violence victims with the only State-wide Domestic Violence Legal Helpline set to be halved from July 1, 2017”.

The LNP provided $750,000 towards this service in 2012, which was renewed in 2014.

Leanne Donaldson was caught out telling porkies over the youth jobless crisis in Bundaberg earlier this week and now she is trying to cover over the fact that a vital service is about to be wound back because the Palaszczuk Labor Government hasn't renewed its funding.

Meanwhile, Labor have been spending taxpayers' money spreading more fake news across Queensland, just like we saw with the mediscare campaign in the 2016 federal election.

Drug and violent crime is increasing in Queensland because of Labor's softly, softly approach.

Doing nothing is not working.

Labor will say and do anything in the lead-up to the next state election, but the facts speak for themselves.

Only the LNP will provide safe and liveable communities as part of our plan to build a better Queensland.

DAVID BATT

LNP candidate for Bundaberg