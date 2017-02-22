LETTER: Has anyone asked Kuwait to take refugees?

CAN THEY HELP? Just what have we received for our sacrifice of blood and treasure to free Kuwait?

HAS anyone in the Australian Government even thought to ask for help with our refugees in detention problem from the one Muslim country that owes its continued existence to Western intervention?

Just what have we received for our sacrifice of blood and treasure to free Kuwait and thence remove the greatest threat to its ongoing independence?

Have we asked Kuwait to host or even resettle the Muslim component (which surely couldn't upset their cultural sensitivities) of our offshore detentions?

The number in question is small and Kuwait's debt to the West is huge. They may seek our help again one day, as they will remain Iraq's Taiwan.

So, Prime Minister Trumble, how about it?

P WILLIAMS

Apple Tree Creek