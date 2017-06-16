24°
LETTER: Gun amnesty won't work

16th Jun 2017 5:02 PM

Another amnesty

HERE we go again, another amnesty so ordinary people can hand their guns in to the government.

Do the powers that be honestly think that this will reduce gun-related incidents?

I can just see all the criminals, terrorists and jihadists popping down to the local police station to hand in their guns.

The Tasmanian shooter who prompted the first "amnesty” is still attempting to secure his parole from prison.

Luckily the appeals have been rejected.

Does anyone out there truly believe that this will work this time?

It didn't last time.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

Good or bad?

IS THE "cashless card” a good thing or a bad thing?

What are the dangers in the future of this type of arrangement?

The most unscrupulous organisations on the planet are governments.

They are deceitful, unprincipled and fraudulent in many ways.

And the most untrustworthy individuals on the planet are politicians.

They will lie and break promises in an instant if it benefits them personally, or the party they represent.

This card could easily be adapted to cover the whole spectrum of social security benefits.

It could be the forerunner for more devious things to come because it could easily be extended to include everything to do with Centrelink.

It could become a control mechanism for all of the unemployed, not just a certain segment.

It could include old age pensioners, self-funded retirees, disability payments, medical procedures, Medicare, rent assistance, child support, etc.

The current government will tell you that is not what the card is designed for.

But could anyone trust anything they say.

And is not strange they want to introduce this card, while planning to increase the retirement age to 70 as another way to prevent paying the age pension.

Just remember, this is the government that said "the days of entitlements are over” then savaged the life savings of millions of Australian superannuates to avoid paying them the pension to which they were entitled.

At the same time the politicians continued to abuse taxpayer funds for their own self-indulgence and pleasure and have a pension plan undreamed of by the average citizen.

I knew a bloke once who used to say, "You can trust a government about as far as you can drop kick a cannon ball”.

Amen to that.

B BARRY

Bundaberg,

Rights of the children

THERE is one very important thing that's been missing in the public debate and media coverage about the Cashless Debit Card, and that's local children.

This debate should not be about the so-called dole bludgers or the job seekers who are genuinely having a hard time.

It's about protecting the rights of children in our community.

Firstly, I'd like to acknowledge that most people do the right thing and care for their kids.

I am not writing this letter to denigrate everyone on unemployment benefits.

But quite frankly, I don't care if people have to rearrange their taxpayer-funded household budget a little to accommodate this card, if it means more kids are going to school with full tummies, ready to learn.

Many young families complain: "why should those on government benefits get free childcare when we have to pay?”

They're not seeing the bigger picture. It's not about the 'haves and have nots' or the 'lifters and leaners'.

It's not 'us versus them'.

It's about ensuring that current and future generations of Australian kids have access to quality early childhood education.

It's about ending intergenerational poverty.

The Cashless Debit Card debate is no different.

The UN Convention on the rights of the Child, Article 19 says: "all children should be protected from violence, abuse and neglect, and governments should protect them”.

It also says children have the right to a decent standard of living, to nutritious food and an education.

They should be protected from dangerous drugs.

Drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence, gambling addiction are all rife in this community.

It's no coincidence that we also have among the highest rates of unemployment.

As a community, we all have an obligation to protect vulnerable people, particularly those who are too young to protect themselves.

DENISE FOX

Kepnock

How a Bundy boy is helping the fight against Isis

How a Bundy boy is helping the fight against Isis

FROM Bundaberg to the Middle East, the Air Force has given Corporal Raymond Heidrich the chance to make a difference.

Latest big city coffee trend comes to Bundy

Coffee and gelato at the Windmill in Bargara.

Why chuck your cup when you can eat it?

Former Bundy woman awarded OAM

RECOGNITION: QCUniversity Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Industry, Vocational Training and Access Education, Professor Helen Huntly.

Prof dedicates life to learning

Car and caravan collide at stop sign intersection

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Whalley and Holland Sts, Bargara, where a Magna is reported to have driven into the path of a Volkswagen towing a caravan.

The driver travelled into the path of a Volkswagen towing a caravan.

Mum's gratitude goes viral after cashier helps boy speak

Theodore's breakthrough time to talk

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

TOP FORM: Monto Cattle Club students.

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

New festival is already a catch

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses are ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Helicopter rides, seafood and everything ocean related on display

Boxing titles set to pack a punch

BOXING: Gaige Rabbit Russell, Dylan Rollings, Brock Delinecort, Blaze Wise, Chantelle Whelan, Brittany Roll and Riley Rollings.

Action-packed event

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

AN EXPLOSIVE extract from a yet-to-be released book about Apple reveals how its head honcho was reluctant to make the iPhone.

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

