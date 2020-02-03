LETTER: Greta, where are your solutions?

LISTENING to Greta Thunberg lecture the world's leaders shows what passion and emotion, unfettered by logic, rationality and responsibility sounds like.

I listen to her and applaud her enthusiasm even though she is the child puppet of those with perhaps broader agendas.

Still it sounds great to hear a child brim-full of worldly experience lecturing those whose responsibilities cover the welfare of a multitude of competing and opposing interests including her own.

Greta tells us of all of the problems but she is silent on solutions.

I still cannot help but think she is talking to the wrong people.

The world leaders already know what to do but she forgets that most are elected by others for a short period of time.

Her agenda requires decades of sustained and committed change to achieve and this is incompatible with elected officials terms of office.

So who should she be trying to convince?

Perhaps the mother in a Third World country who uses a piece of Australian-mined coal, stolen from a train or elsewhere, to boil water so her family has something safe to drink or to cook the meagre meal she has scavenged.

Or perhaps the regional coal mine town residents, who hear that, on top of crippling drought, raging fires and a lack of water devastating their rural economies, a child is trying to close down their local economy and destroy their lifestyle and economy.

What we all want is a healthy environment, sustainable economy, fresh air to breathe and food and water to drink.

The trouble with Greta and her supporters' arguments is that they have no practical, achievable road map to get us from here to the utopia we all want.

Solve that Greta.

Turn your passion towards finding solutions instead of ranting about problems and we will get there a lot sooner.



BRIAN REYNOLDS

Bargara