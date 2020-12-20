LETTER: Government made the right call on housing lockdown

It is good to see that the bureaucracy is in full swing in Victoria.

The reference here is the statement, or judgment if you like, by that state ombudsman that human rights were broken when the government back on July 4th initiated a complete lockdown of public housing buildings in Flemington and North Melbourne affecting over 3000 tenants, protecting them from COVID-19, which would, as a by-product, contain any infection present.

The ombudsman's decision was based on the fact that the government made this move without obtaining health department advice.

The government stands by its decision on the basis that it was done to protect human lives and had to be made with speed.

Hindsight is such a wonderful thing that sometimes errs as in this case.

The ombudsman has said that it is the champion of human rights.

The department has taken over five months to issue this statement so does this show the speed that Victorian bureaucracy takes to make a decision.

All one can surmise from this is that many lives could have been lost to COVID-19 if the government did not act with the speed that they did.

Could you imagine how long the debate on this very important item would have taken, particularly that this was early days of the pandemic back in July?

When it comes to speed, bureaucracy has as much as a tortoise as shown here.

The tenants of these buildings, whilst unhappy about being locked in, should be thankful that they had politicians who made a tough decision at speed, believe that a government acting with speed is a rarity in the world today.

The government should tell the ombudsman's office to take their head out of the sand, hence making sensible total decisions, not one-sided as they have done here.

R HENDERSON

Sharon