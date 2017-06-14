24°
LETTER: Goodbye Pauline, goodbye

14th Jun 2017 4:45 AM
GOODBYE: A letter writer thinks One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson is on the way out.


WATCHING One Nation candidates try to spin media reports of the woes of their failed experimental party, I'm sure all readers and politically aware people are feeling a sense of "we told you so”.

One Nation is finding that endorsing a lot of "roamers, renegades and rejects” presents many problems.

The major parties have generational members, families that have either Labor or LNP, and brought their children up around a set of beliefs.

The current extreme right-wing parties have all come from the ashes of alternate Liberal policies.

Left-wing members of the Labor Party have moved on to the Greens or other fringe socialist groups.

One Nation emerged from the Liberal Party and now career politician Pauline Hanson is trying to control a group of independent thought bubble candidates and it clearly is not working.

The tragedy for Queensland with the emergence of support for One Nation is we will continue to reel from one election to the other with no sound conscience for the next generation.

Policies are stalled in Queensland, government politicians are scared, reviews and commissions are taking over from the political courage we expect from our political system.

We see Queensland Labor giving the Greens taxpayer money to fight the Galilee basin coal, while verbally supporting it, we see the Federal Governments attempts for reforms stalled by minor Parties and rag-tag independents.

We don't need more division in Queensland of the haves and have-nots, we need focus on our great state and what's best for the next generation.

Unfortunately what we have currently is a group of independent "wannabes” One Nation candidates attaching themselves to a wagon that is heading over the political cliff, and destroying Queensland's future as they go.

Goodbye Pauline, goodbye!

KEVIN E WILLIAMS

Moore Park Beach

REMEMBER KEVIN: Who could forget, says one reader.
REMEMBER KEVIN: Who could forget, says one reader. LORI NEILSEN-CARR

KEVIN 07 FORGOTTEN

HOW easily, and quickly, people forget. Remember Kevin Rudd? Who could forget!

Now, once again we have the same horse, different rider.

Remember, if you will, all the money he splashed around, after being left it by John Howard - yes, school buildings, solar etc and we are still paying for it without the help of the Labor Opposition.

Now we have a horse called Palaszczuk, with a rider Donaldson who couldn't even remember to pay her rates (was it for three years?) going on a spending spree.

Where is the money coming from?

Increased car registration already, higher electricity prices etc.

There is an election coming up, that's the reason and a threat from Pauline Hanson.

I would ask you to remember the last rider and don't be fooled again.

NORM DUTTON

Bundaberg

WORLD UNITED: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert.
WORLD UNITED: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Dave Hogan

STANDING TALL

THE Manchester benefit concert shows that the world is standing tall, united and is not intimidated by terrorism.

That said, appealing to a person who is radicalised by their interpretation of what they think their religion preaches or what we think their religion preaches is another.

I have never read the Koran, don't know what's in it or care.

I care though why someone thinks it's okay to slay somebody because their have been taught by who knows that the Koran says so.

I think it is righteous for us westerners to slam these radicals with bombs when their "roots” are with those countries that coalition forces accidentally wipe out.

Innocent civilians in homes, schools, hospitals and places of worship die.

Put the shoe on the other foot and wonder why there are no "benefit concerts” being held in Islamic countries when the developed world wipes out the wrong target?

No star performers there, just compensation and a "sorry for that”.

Then again, why feel sorry?

Maybe our religion teaches that.

I'm a Salvo myself but never been to a service.

I still think no one has the right to play God whatever their religion.

I rely on the authorities to keep me safe.

I hope they can because we've been disarmed all because of some nut at Port Arthur.

I'm hoping we never wish we also had the "right to bear arms” amendment but until someone attacks me with a bread and butter knife, I'll rethink the previous.

I hope to remain confident, although singing kumbaya, hugging a tree and praying for the Great Barrier Reef doesn't seem important any more.

LEX ROBERTS

Kensington Grove

