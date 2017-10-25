LETTER: Flog child abductors

Flog them

I READ recently about a fellow trying to abduct a small child and hitting her as well.

These low life persons need to be flogged with a cat o' nine tails and put in a set of stocks in the CBD for a few days.

Magistrates these days are weak-kneed in giving out justice.

PADDY PECKOVER

East Bundaberg

Open your eyes

FOLLOWING International White Cane Day on October 15, I'd like to ask the community for their help in making public places safer for people with low or no vision.

A recent survey showed mobile phones are the main cause of distraction resulting in people bumping into, knocking over or even breaking the canes of Queenslanders who are blind or vision impaired while out in their communities.

Almost half of the people who use a cane are bumped into at least once every time they are out. In almost 60% of cases, these incidences are caused by people engrossed in their mobile devices.

Simple actions like waiting until you reach your destination to check your mobile, or using more caution by slowing your pace and looking up often while walking can help prevent these accidents.

Thank you in advance for keeping your "eyes up” and doing your bit to help all Queenslanders get around their communities safely and confidently.

MICHAEL KIGHTLEY

chief executive officer

Guide Dogs Queensland

Stick to state

ONCE again, the Member for Bundaberg (NM, 20/10) is out campaigning on a federal issue, not a State Government issue.

I hope her office referred these "countless constituents” to my office so they could be helped by the relevant level of government and not left waiting unnecessarily and without assistance.

My staff refer constituents to the Member for Bundaberg's office if they have queries about State Government issues, like power prices, health and law enforcement.

I'd like to clarify that while Bundaberg was third highest for telecommunications complaints in Queensland - these were complaints on internet services, mobile phone services and landline phone services, not just the NBN as the Member for Bundaberg would like you to believe.

The Telecommunication Industry Ombudsman report showed that overall complaints about the NBN represented just one per cent of the 2.4 million users connected to the NBN.

In Bundaberg there are 30,000 premises ready for NBN, with 19,300 already signed up.

And while the Member for Bundaberg claims the NBN has been an "extraordinary cost blowout” under the LNP, new figures show Labor spent about $100,000 to connect just four Queensland properties to the NBN.

A Tasmanian bowls club cost taxpayers more than $86,000 to connect to the NBN, while four homes and businesses in Ballarat cost almost $150,000.

The Coalition is connecting around 30,000 premises to the NBN every single week, yet under Labor only 50,000 premises were connected after two terms of government.

The Member for Bundaberg should focus on State Government issues she can do something about, such as law and order and making car registration more affordable.

If the member is that keen to campaign on federal issues she could always resign from state politics and run at the next federal election.

KEITH PITT

Federal Member for Hinkler

Thank you, Bundy

I AM writing to thank the NewsMail and the Bundaberg community for their support of McHappy Day in 2017 - the largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Bundaberg community helped us celebrate 26 years of McHappy Day and raise a record breaking $4 million for RMHC.

These donations equate to more than 30,000 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House, ensuring that Aussie families get to stay together while their sick or injured child undergoes treatment.

Throughout the country we saw communities, such as Bundaberg, help to raise vital funds for RMHC.

We saw local bucket brigades, Scout groups, emergency services as well as sporting and TV personalities visiting McDonald's restaurants, to help make a difference.

I want to personally say a big thank you to everyone in the Bundaberg community, who got involved last weekend, making generous donations that helped McHappy Day raise more money than ever before.

Fundraising efforts like this are crucial to helping RMHC continue to expand programs and services to families who need them, as many of the Ronald McDonald Houses across the country have waiting lists, and are unable to accommodate everyone who needs help.

With so many Aussie kids requiring treatment, every donation goes a long way to keep families close together in their toughest times. You can continue to support families in need by donating to rmhc.org.au all year round.

Thank you again to the NewsMail and the local community for all your help on McHappy Day.

BARBARA RYAN

chief executive officer

Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia