LETTER: Fast food outlets a chore

Is waiting forever in drive through worth it?

One Bundaberg resident is fed up with the lack of service at the region's drive through fast food outlets.

Do you agree?

Let us know which outlet has the best service and why.

LETTER: IT'S not very often that I buy take away food but when I do, I am hard pressed to leave with a good experience.

From items missing from my order, cold food and rude service, most fast food outlets need to step up their game.

But the part I have the most trouble with is drive through.

Just this week, stressed from a big day at work and running low on groceries at home, I decided to "quickly" duck into the drive through of a take away shop to grab a fast dinner.

Problem was, it was anything but fast.

My car sat in line in the drive through for about 10 minutes before the car at the speaker box drove forward, then another 10 minute wait for the car in front of me.

When my turn came around, I was asked by the speaker box to wait a moment, only to again sit for another five minutes before I was asked to place my order.

Upon reaching the pay window, I waited another five minutes before my order was thrust towards me without even a "thank you" or "have a nice day".

I am curious to know if anyone else has had these experiences?

For me, take away is not something I buy all the time and is often a "treat" but with all the waiting and rudeness of staff, it is now becoming more of a chore.

I understand the business is tough, dealing with problems, lack of staff, rude customers every day- but is a simple "hello" or "thank you" that hard to muster?

Shouldn't the point of drive through be to get in and get out quickly?

Do take away stores need to work harder on their customer service?

I believe they do.

I. A. ANN

Bundaberg