LETTER: Fair suck of the sauce bottle Keith

DEBATE: The debate over Keith Pitt claiming taxpayer money to stay in his own house in Canberra continues.

Smart Keith?

Come on

LOVED reading Ken Tyson's apologetic review of how smart Keith Pitt is in filling his pockets with taxpayer dollars stating "Keith Pitt should be applauded for his initiative, not ridiculed by the media".

Fair suck of the sauce bottle Ken, Keith should be drawn and quartered for those initiatives as you call them.

As for being a politician 24/7 I have trouble swallowing that malarkey as he certainly does not spend his time here and certainly does not deliver infrastructure or jobs to Hinkler.

The one exception is that old hulk in the port that he virtually asserted 5000 unemployed would disappear from Bundaberg, when interviewed about having the greatest unemployment in Australia.

How many locals are at work on it now Keith, under 10, over 100 or in the thousands?

Our councils put in over $2 million for it, the ratepayers.

"Pitt purchases house in Canberra demonstrating serious commitment?”

What a clanger.

Good grief Ken, get a grip, it is a tax right off with negative gearing and financial perks only available to politicians at taxpayers' expense, such as staying in your own residence at $273 a night.

Keith is having a lend of you.

When I stayed overnight in the real public world at work expense I gave the company a receipt and any change where Keith and the crew in parliament just stuff it in their pockets.

It is only tax free dollars from the people, who cares?

I do Ken and so do the taxpayers.

Ken, you state Mr Pitt is some sort of successful achiever.

You have me and the electorate stumped.

Where are his bridges, our major roadworks in Hinkler, our infrastructure and jobs?

Simple questions Ken and as for saying "...this is not the Australia that our forefathers fought for”.

I have to agree with you absolutely Ken, Keith Pitt and his LNP government under Turnbull have sold it to the Chinese and cannot sell enough of it.

New China and banking where the retiring politicians go to work in retirement.

As for Hinkler only getting monkeys if we pay peanuts, to use your quote Ken, we in Hinkler have been dudded.

We certainly have the political monkey but he does not accept peanuts, just the tax free cash and anything he can pick up along the way at taxpayers' expense.

Hinkler and Bundaberg have been a free ride for the LNP for many years and with some luck the people will vote saying they have had enough of this LNP taxpayer waste.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

Rural joke

ROOSTER removed from a rural property for crowing?

This is surely some surreal joke.

The closest Settlement Rd approaches Gin Gin is about 12km.

The Settlement Rd property is not in Gin Gin but at least 12km from the urban area.

The property is surrounded by 10 hectare of larger properties (Redhill Farms, Dalysford, Horse Camp) that, although classified as large home sites are by their very nature rural.

Rural is by definition: pastoral, agricultural, farming, even arcadian; a place to live in an 'ideal pastoral paradise,' waking each morning to the cacophony of native birds, even roosters.

One might understandably prefer fowls to be mute in an urban locale, so that the sounds of bickering neighbours, squabbling children, mewling infants, yapping dogs, early-riser broadcast media, motor vehicles and garbage trucks and other sundry industrial racket, can be enjoyed.

But one must yield in the country to the sunrise cacophony of native birds, snuffling swine, lowing cattle, neighing of equines, bleat of sheep and goats, protective voice of canine companions, exotic fowl and yes, common chickens both male and female.

Should this tragically not be a joke, but a bureaucratic farce, I apply to have the annoying lowing cattle grazing, and copulating on my pastoralist neighbours' property removed post haste.

What's good for the rooster is surely good for the bull.

Or what's good for the blockie is good for the cockie.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah