LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Turtle exposure

IT DIDN'T come as a great surprise to me to read the lead story Signal is clear; we'll be tracking Merlie (NM, 25/11).

It is not a great surprise to me to see some high-profile people in the community when they are "bored" do strange things.

There is the courage of speaking truth to power.

We must display honesty as we look at our life; sometimes it is hard, tough, painful, but always "brave".

Often when you read a story in the newspaper, you get the feeling that you should keep out of it, but some stories give you no choice.

There are four points about the way we deal with turtles that I would like to give Firstly with regard to tracking Merlie to find out where she lives and breeds, this is what I learnt from fishermen of my village in Tonga when I was about eight.

You call Merlie a loggerhead; we called them a rock turtle, because the whole body looks like a rock.

The fishermen said that after the rock turtle finished hunting for food it lay on the ocean floor under the shelter of the coral rocks above it where there was little current and was able to stay quite a long time.

If the current gets stronger, they move in deeper among the rocks and rub their shell on the barnacles growing on the rocks.

Rock turtles don't breathe as often as green turtles.

They mate in the same place or on top of the coral reef when the sea is calm or very rarely into the long seaweed.

I left the island for good when I was 16. What you call green turtle, we call good turtle.

Good because that is the one we prefer to eat and its shell is more beautiful.

Good turtles mostly live halfway between the surface and the bottom and only go down to find food or sharpen their teeth.

My second point is the equality of human, animals, fish, birds and turtles.

Humans when first born have blurred sight. Same thing to animals.

When our dog had babies, they cannot see for the first few days. A shark is born blind. They swim around with their sense.

Baby turtles can't see. They crawl around also by sense. Light has nothing to do with it.

If they go straight to the sea, other sea creatures find an easy catch. If they move towards the land, the birds, dogs or pigs pick them up.

Thirdly, I believe it is completely false that light affects turtles. Street lights are normally 100m to 150m apart or short post lights and as permanent lights do not affect turtles nesting. Sudden flashing lights when the turtle comes into nest will disturb her.

When the three-storey Don Pancho was built with a light on the rock out front, the complaint was that the lights would affect the turtles.

I lived there for 20 years and still the turtles came as before. My three boys would dig a hole in the sandy beach and sometimes sleep there with a wood fire burning on the sand next to them and on one occasion a turtle came and lay her eggs only 2m from the fire. So, I suggest permanent light does not affect turtles.

Finally you make money from something you don't work for. Genesis 3:18-19 says: "You will have to work hard and sweat to make the soil produce anything for you."

Fishermen work hard.

They give all their effort to prepare their boats and tools like nets and lines to go out even in rough seas to get their produce. They deserve to make money off their hard work and sweat.

I remind you that even after you make money from the public, this money cannot save one baby turtle from the clutches of predators either in the sea or on the land.

This is the result of the relationship between human and nature and we don't waste time or money on research.

MALAKAI KOLOI

Bundaberg