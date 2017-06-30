LETTER: Dump fee confusion

MORE COST: How are pensioners supposed to afford to dump rubbish?

Dump fees

ON WEDNESDAY, June 28 I phoned the council to inquire about the disposal of a defunct induction cook top of the portable variety, as the paper work suggested it was not a recyclable item.

I was informed that I would need to take it to the dump myself and have it accessed.

Maybe, just maybe I would not be charged but most likely I would be.

I am an aged pensioner and I am at a stage when I could have the privilege of driving removed at any time, owing to any number of reasons; all of which matters little.

What really does matter - there is no alternative - I take the drive or have someone drive me out there or store the item.

Surprise, surprise for my sons, therein lays another cost when I depart this life and they find all these items I should have taken to the dump.

I have often silently castigated the "unknown” dumper upon seeing varying items dumped in the bush or beside a so-called recycle bin.

This little incident has given me good reason to re-evaluate my thinking.

There are many, many people out there who are struggling and a dump fee would be seen as a hurdle to be avoided, even if it meant taking the chance on an illegal dump fine.

I am of the opinion that the system does need adjusting and it is not only the responsibility of councils; manufacturers must also look within.

We have become a throw-away society and the poorer you are the more difficult it is to throw anything away.

BILL TAYLOR

Bundaberg South

No to cashless card

DEAR Members of Parliament, I write today to ask you to reject the cashless welfare card.

The costs of administration of this card has been reported to cost taxpayers between $4000 - $10,000 per card holder.

Surely these taxes would be better spent providing access to the jobs that are currently available, such as providing those you represent with reliable public transport (there is none), or increased funding to workplace re-skilling and qualification training, or even given direct to the people instead of the card, as an investment in those who most need it, to enable them to empower themselves.

The promotion of this cashless welfare card looks to be a campaign to vilify the poor which I find quite offensive and see it as causing great division within the community, while sneakily privatising our safety net, provided to support those in need, by the taxes we all pay.

ANNE JACKSON

Gin Gin

Goodnight Scrub?

MADE my first visit to Goodnight Scrub National Park.

Magnificent hoop pine forest and great infrastructure.

That is if the intent is to one day revoke protected status and log it like is happening on the adjoining lands.

I couldn't help but contrast the facilities with the set-up at Bunya Mountains NP.

How many thousands of visitors pass through the eco-friendly accommodation at Dandabah village in the Bunya Mountains each year, creating jobs and ensuring serious dollars are always available for effective conservation work?

And what facilities are there for the nature lover at Goodnight Scrub?

Dirt roads, confusing signage and not much else.

Now I know there is a mindset that believes that National Parks are there for the exclusive use of, if not drug croppers and serial killers, then at least only four wheel drive enthusiasts and hard core bushwalkers.

But the abundance of both flora and fauna at Bunya Mountains proves that a well-managed park can cater for all visitors of good will.

Selfishness should never be dressed up as conservation, particularly as these parks belong to all Australians.

Nor should they be begrudged to our international visitors.

So we have a district with high unemployment, a few minor tourist attractions, no sign of an overall plan and not much vision.

Oh and a working template just the other side of Kingaroy.

There is also an older template.

For 40,000 years indigenous people managed the bush (by discretionary burning) to provide a range of vegetation types, to ensure healthy populations of native animals for the economic benefit of the local people.

So none of this rubbish about "pristine” nature.

Bunya Mountains shows what well managed tourism can achieve.

Far from being afraid, in the absence of human aggression nature is happy to swarm all over the visitor centre lawn.

PETER WILLIAMS

Apple Tree Creek