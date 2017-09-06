LETTER: Don't reduce funding to Queensland

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, September 4, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

One Nation sell out

I'VE taken a bit of a dislike to One Nation's Steve Dickson of late and even Pauline herself for being so populist with their policies and playing to people's discontent, all under the pretence that they will promise this and promise that just for votes.

Steve Dickson, who carries on with this "putting people first" mantra is almost like Bill Shorten dressing himself up and saying what the crowd wants him to say, all for the sake of getting elected.

Anna also talks in short emotive sentences to fool audiences, just like a robot.

What I'm not liking is the willingness of One Nation to do deals; deals that are detriment to Queensland.

No one hears about this and it doesn't make the media.

What the local One Nation candidates are championing is a new tax funding model which will leave Bundaberg and Queensland $2.4 billion dollars worse off in the first year alone.

Essentially, Steve Dickson is pushing this new funding model whereby they want the Federal Government to abolish the current tax system without agreement of states and distribute GST payments on a new, per capita basis.

This first occurred during One Nation's dismal WA election results in March when One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson was caught backing moves to give more GST revenue to WA by taking from Queensland.

Currently, Western Australia gets 34c in every dollar of GST raised in the state (moe than $2 billion a year), while Queensland receives $1.19 (over $14 billion).

If Steve Dickson and One Nation go ahead with this push they will not be putting "people before politics".

They will be doing the opposite, "playing politics before people", by allowing One Nation's GST proposal to strip money from our roads, hospitals and schools.

As an old economics hack, Queensland doesn't need less money.

MARIAN SMITH

Norville

Vision too much

SATURDAY'S front page and editorial regarding the "vision" of the new CBD made me think that I was living back in Brisbane.

Why?

These type of expensive grandiose schemes are for places that have a population far greater than the 100k that our town (not city) has.

I am not suggesting that we should not have improvement dreams but surely reality has to come into play when it comes to making dreams happen.

Just the cost of $16m relates to $160 per head of population but Dempsey and the other 10 can't see any problem lumping ratepayers with their dream.

This gem of an idea comes on top of whacking us with a 3.5% rate increase that included a $50 mystery extra levy.

This mob does not know what the word austerity means.

The annual report by the Australian Local Governments Association tells us that Queenslander's are worse off now than eight years ago.

It mentions that Wide Bay has the lowest disposable income per capita in Australia but they think that they can keep on bleeding us dry.

By far the largest individual group of rate payers are pensioners on a ever reducing fixed income who don't know what the word disposable income means.

They are already battling other cost of living pressures like massive electricity rises and other cost of living expenses but do you think that this uncaring highly paid group of officials are concerned?

The answer to that is obviously no as shown by their selfish actions.

What this vision really means is that they will all get their names on a $3000 commemoration plaque and forever be able to say... "We killed the goose that laid the golden egg".

Don't forget this decision was based on a total of 368 inquiries and that equates to $43,478 each and this speaks volumes about the value of feasibility studies.

As a footnote remember that the $16m is only an estimate which historically means that it will be exceeded.

By how much? Who knows.

R. HENDERSON

Sharon

Postal survey

WHY are people so against the postal survey into same sex marriage?

It is not as if the results are binding on our parliamentarians and the cost is after all only a paltry $1.22 million dollars.

Some nit pickers will argue this sum could be better spent on helping the homeless or children living on the streets or even to enable pensioners to pay their electricity bills or on hospitals.

Ignore them.

Just remember come the next election who is responsible for this survey and vote accordingly or we may end up with representatives who waste our money.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg