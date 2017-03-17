LETTER: Cyclists should pay $5 rego when they buy a bike

I THINK we should push back on moves to eliminate mandatory helmet safety for cyclists.

It is the taxpayer who continues to pick up the tab when cycling injuries occur.

In my experience, fitting of rear vision mirrors would go a long way to reducing collisions and injuries for the biking fraternity.

I would go further and introduce a road registration fee for all bicycles sold in this country.

At the point of sale, a fee of say $5, would be paid and this money would be used to provide the necessary improved cycling infrastructure required to help drive down the road carnage currently occurring.

ADRIAN WONE

Bundaberg