LETTER: Council should do more to educate voters

THE Division 8 and Division 10 council by-elections polling day is scheduled for February 10 with pre-polling halfway through the fortnight window.

I have met most candidates across both divisions through volunteering to hand out how-to-vote flyers.

I am in Division 8 and have already voted through pre-polling, and I am miffed about how many people don't know what division they are in or where and when they should vote, including postal vote options.

I understand the role to inform the divisions does not lie with the council but does with the ECQ, that being under the control of the Queensland Government. However it would be to the council's benefit that sufficient advertising is done to ensure that voters know their compulsory duty.

This also leads me to call upon hopeful candidates to ensure their duty in informing the voters what they bring to the council table if elected.

I have heard all sorts of loose promises and I think it only fair to the voter that you don't exaggerate what can be delivered if duly elected.

The past fortnight with current elected councillors behaving like reality television stars is indeed disappointing.

Considering you are elected by your divisional voters and you are on incomes over $80,000 a year, your role is to work for the people.

The council is a collective that represents the region through a democratic system. No more throwing the toys out of the cot if you can't get your own way.

Let see some energy and initiatives to reduce costs and bring rates to an affordable level for all.

The region has many elderly people, so don't assume all have social media or IT in place to hear your word.

For Division 8 and Division 10 candidates, I understand the commitment that you have placed upon yourself to represent your constituents. The commitment and energy though doesn't stop if you're elected.

Remember all councillors that in two years all of you will go through this process again, so let's see results and not promises. Your report card will determine your representation future.

LEX ROBERTS, Avoca

HEED WARNING SIGNS

WE ARE all aware that every day in our world, the scourge of domestic violence escalates and more and more innocent people are killed or seriously injured.

People from many professions, vocations and careers, while not being exempt or at risk themselves, are always on standby to help when called upon.

But we must conclude that much domestic violence could be prevented and avoided if steps were taken by unwary victims before it became too late to act.

This is very sad because Rosie Batty, in her book, draws attention to the constant displaying of "red flags” along the-journey - warning signs.

Numerous warning signs often go unheeded at the peril of the unsuspecting traveller along life's landscape.

There are exceptions, but young women, for the most part, possess qualities of loyalty and compassion. They are vulnerable, dependant and voluntarily submissive - part of their 'DNA' by virtue of the fact that they are female you could say.

This being the case, they put themselves "out there” and delight in becoming ensnared, ultimately discovering that they are unable to escape, because the door is fast closed.

If they stay in the relationship they have a life of "hell on earth” and if they try to leave the relationship they are hounded and stalked from that time forth.

DVOs are often little help because they are breached and ignored by both parties who keep on communicating through text, phone, social media or person.

The whereabouts of the woman is voluntarily or mistakenly found out and it starts all over again.

If she stays she is molested and harassed, controlled and manipulated.

If she leaves, her life is in danger as partners seek revenge for what they see as deprivation of their "rights” to children etc.

The best way to prevent DV is for women, right at the outset, to exercise discretion, discernment, and intuition before rushing into any relationship.

Better to remain without a relationship than to become involved with a jealous, possessive, controlling and abusive situation for the rest of your (short) life.

If you need wisdom about entering a relationship, ask God for it (James 1:5-7).

RON MACNISH

Bundaberg