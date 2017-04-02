LETTER: Council need to act on resident concern

GARDENS: Is there a lack of concern by council on flooding issues in the Chinese Gardens?

Council inaction

AS A result of our Local Government elections, we the voters decided to remove five of our underachieving councillors and replace them with what we thought were new forward-thinking individuals that promised to implement. among other things, more care and show more consideration for their constituents.

It would appear that all of the ideals and good thoughts disappear out the door once they win and get the free ride ticket for the political merry-go-round.

In the particular case below, the two councillors involved are Division 1's Jason Bartels and Division 4's Helen Blackburn.

This pair are co-joined by Queen St at Bundaberg North.

So one would imagine that they both should have their joint constituents in this general area at heart but, alas, this does not appear to be the case.

What we are talking about here is the lack of concern by this pair of flooding in this vital area, specifically regarding the current state of work being carried out in the Botanic Gardens.

As we are aware, the council is reworking the Chinese Gardens that we also know are located on the flood plain known as Paddy's Creek.

This creek has been brutalised for years and this latest episode further compromises the situation.

What accountability has the council with regard to the present works increasing the flooding potential here and are they going to comply with the conditions that they themselves apply to ordinary landholders in a similar situation?

Has any sort of feasibility/environment study been conducted prior to commencement of civil works?

If so, how about spreading the news.

Is it convenient for the council to say that we haven't had a flood since 2013, so what does it matter?

We are all aware that the council executed major civil works here after the floods, does the work carried out then meet with environmental requirements?

These are questions this pair should be seeking answers to and communicating with all of the possible affected property owners.

Is this put in the too-hard basket as it would have been by their predecessors?

Well councillors, you promised to be better performers than that lot so how about standing up and being counted for by being useful to your constituents outside of election time and not being classified as just more of the 'same old same old' invisible politicians.

You both are very aware of the situation here so please get off the free ride merry-go-round.

R. HENDERSON

Sharon

Wake up, please

AFTER all this time it took a letter to the NewsMail (March 25) about the feasibility of a Burrum River bridge to awaken the LNP from their bear-cave slumber.

They wobbled into the sunlight, rubbing the sleep from their eyes and said, "wassup?”

"The bridge?

"What bridge?

"Oh, that bridge!

"Yeah, we're on it; I think?

"Hey, don't blame us for not taking any action.

"We're just the government.

"What about other people out there, who aren't in government who have done nothing.

"Nothing I say.

"Yes, of course we need to blame someone else for our inaction.

"That's standard government practice.

"It's what governments do all the time to deflect blame.

"Just give us a break will ya.

"We can't do everything straightaway.

"Ripping off pensioners, creating a housing and energy crisis and selling off the country piece by piece to the Chinese all takes time you know.

"And just look at all the taxpayer money we've spent on roads and other stuff around here.

"Surely you must be grateful that we gave you back some of the taxes you were entitled to?

"Yeah, yeah, I know that's what we are supposed to do.

"But we need to blurt it out publicly so it makes us look good.

"Helps to camouflage the worst budget deficit in 40 years.

"Well, that's it then!

"Love to chat more and give you some good news, but because we're the government that's impossible.

"So, if you'll excuse me, it's time to board my first class flight to Canberra to continue stuffing up the country.

"Should be in time to enjoy the champers and caviar dinner in the parliamentary dining room though.

"Cheers”.

B. BARRY

Bundaberg.