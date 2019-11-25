Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Climate change action needed by government

25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal government's lack of policy and preventive action on climate change at a time when catastrophic fires are raging right across the country is pathetic. 

Their untruthful claim that what we do won't make much difference as we contribute only about one per cent of the carbon emitted into the atmosphere is equally contemptible as it fails to take into account the pollution caused by our exported coal. In this we are equally responsible as an accessory.

Professor Ross Garnaut of the University of Melbourne in his recently released book Super Power describes how Australia has the potential to become a super power in a post-carbon world. 

Garnaut points out that Australia's knowledge and research in clean energy, transport, agriculture and carbon capture and storage is a valuable commodity that will be in great demand in South East Asia and other countries going through the transitioning process.

The dinosaurs of Canberra should take note or they too, may become extinct.

TERRY RYAN, Meringandan West

More Stories

climate change letter
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail for mum, son accused of harrassing hairdresser

        premium_icon Jail for mum, son accused of harrassing hairdresser

        News A MOTHER and son are both behind bars on remand after being charged with harassing their neighbour.

        • 25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        What it’s like to be 63 and homeless

        premium_icon What it’s like to be 63 and homeless

        News Bill Betheras is living out of his car with his dog

        • 25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        ELECTION CANDIDATE: Bundaberg businessman to run for council

        premium_icon ELECTION CANDIDATE: Bundaberg businessman to run for council

        News BUNDABERG businessman Geoff Augutis has put his hand up to run for Division 9 in...

        • 25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Survivor turtle to help with vital research

        premium_icon Survivor turtle to help with vital research

        News IT’S that time of year again where turtles make their way to the Bundaberg...