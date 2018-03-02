LETTER: CFMEU sells out

MINER ISSUE: A reader asks why the the CFMEU is not supporting Adani and other mines.

CFMEU sells out

THE CFMEU's sell-out of its North Queensland workers by making up endless excuses not to support Adani when it was the main supporter of the mine must indicate one thing.

Things must be desperate in Batman for the CFMEU to abandon its members for green votes in Melbourne.

Following Shorten's Adani position to the letter about financial viability, plus other chestnuts like poor-grade coal and it being too far inland for a rail line, is incredulous.

Australia has the highest- grade coal in the world and, last time I looked, Mt Isa is a mining town way further inland and that didn't stop a rail line being built.

Why is the CFMEU not supporting Adani and other mines and rail/port expansion when this is where they get most of their members?

Bill Shorten has lost the plot in North Queensland in general and jumping all over the place like a flea on a dog with his Adani position depending where he is and who he is talking to, is only making Labor and the unions look irrelevant.

Unions do not serve workers any more, they just use their members' money for self-aggrandisement, travel junkets and as a launch for a political career to further their union factional plays in the Labor Party.

It's all about ego not about the little guy any more.

So, is Bill pro-coal but anti-production? Or is he anti-coal but pro-export? I'm really confused.

So what is Bill Shorten going to do when the Chinese start digging up large tracts of coal in the Bowen Basin at Walton?

Is he going to ring up unemployed father of four and Green MP aspirant and activist Ben Penning to do his dirty work for him by getting him to tie himself to a train track like he did up in Bowen at Abbot Point so Bill can offer him a backroom deal?

The factional plays, the party room deals and back flips, and the outright lies Bill has stated when talking to unemployed workers in North Queensland while saying he supports the coal industry, is beyond the pale for most average people.

How can anyone trust Bill Shorten.

Surely Labor have a better leader?

ANDREW YOUNGER

Svensson Heights

Charge 'cunning'

INITIALLY it was believed that the $50 environmental fee tacked on to our Bundaberg Regional Council rates was to be a "one-off only” payment.

Why has it now become a permanent charge?

Is it legal for a council to dream up new ideas and expect people to pay for them?

It will raise about another $2 million in revenue for the council, which already has a surplus of funds.

Very cunning of the council, using a "sensitive” word like environment to extract another $50 from already financially over- burdened ratepayers?

D GASPARICH

Sharon

Husband cries foul

I READ with increasing dismay and unease a letter from my wife, Pamela, which you published on Tuesday.

It is difficult enough to get space for one's own contributions against the political election promises and the occasional religious sermon without having to compete with one's own wife.

I realise, of course, that the NewsMail must be politically correct and give equal space to the ladies. Please give it to some other man's spouse or be certain Pamela has my written permission to submit a letter before you use it.

If Pamela can have the last word at home, surely I can have it in the letters to the editor?

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Bundaberg

Be informed

FOR Purple Day 2018, coming up on March 26, Australians with epilepsy are encouraging friends, family members, colleagues and the wider community to become better informed about epilepsy to reduce the fear and misconceptions often associated with the condition.

About 250,000 Australians are diagnosed with epilepsy, and more than 65 million people worldwide, making it the world's most common serious brain disorder.

More people have epilepsy than have Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy combined, however epilepsy remains poorly understood - and often feared - by much of the community.

That's why we're using the tagline "Know epilepsy. No fear” this year, to promote the idea that knowledge is power when it comes to understanding and assisting someone with epilepsy.

Epilepsy Action Australia has developed an extensive suite of online resources designed to increase understanding and awareness of epilepsy in the community, including seizure first aid advice, with most material available free of charge on our website www.epilepsy.org.au.

Ideas and suggestions for ways to get involved in Purple Day this year can also be found on the website.

On behalf of all Australians living with epilepsy, thank you in advance to the people in your region for supporting Epilepsy Action Australia.

Your support helps to ensure people living with the condition can lead optimal lives.

CAROL IRELAND

chief executive officer

Epilepsy Action Australia