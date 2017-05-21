LETTER: Cashless card will crucify the poor

NOT ON: A letter writer says the proposed cashless welfare card would be a disgrace.

Card will crucify the disadvantaged

FIRSTLY I have never been on Centrelink in my life - I was eligible for the aged pension 10 years ago but have chosen not to burden the system when I can get by on my very modest super pension, I don't have a health care card (again, eligible) so I don't have a vested interest.

I have never voted Labor in my life and never will and having read Keith Pitt and the government's spiel on this cashless card I won't be voting for them again either.

I wonder if the supporters of this incongruous card have given it more than a fleeting thought, think - Ceduna, East Kimberly, how many of the public have ever been there.

Ceduna, I am thinking, is about 15,000km in any direction to the nearest large town.

East Kimberly, further, both about the size of Miriam Vale (bloody small and like being marooned on the moon and about as much options to spend the few dollars you do have either there or the moon).

To compare those places with Bundaberg is not even joke-able, it's brain-dead.

The slight and shame it puts on the majority of welfare recipients makes me feel ashamed for them and ashamed of Keith Pitt and the government.

Think for a minute of all the cases you can where these unfortunate people who don't happen to be councillors or politicians can save a few precious dollars (point in case rear right hand brake calliper for my Subaru Outback - dealer $667, wrecker who doesn't accept cards $25).

Just open your brain.

I could write for a week listing others - garage sales, Facebook, where just about everything you can think of - kids' clothes, fruit and vegie stalls, school uniforms, furniture, everything that they could need to live cheaper and no cards accepted.

That's where these unfortunate individuals mostly through no fault of their own have found themselves buying the goods that they can't afford elsewhere.

Now all you knockers with businesses and jobs, think about what and where you might be without those you refer to as so-called dole bludgers and pensioners.

They spend every cent they get every week, 52 weeks of the year, to keep your doors open and many, many in jobs.

You with businesses and those with jobs sneering at their plight. I am not religious but take a good look at yourself and say but for the grace of God might go I.

They are a stimulus package for you - almost as good as winning lotto, so you are able to keep your better-than-they lifestyle.

If this government and council manage to implement this innocuous impost on to those less fortunate than themselves, all I can say is God help Australia and thank God I will die in the not too distant future as we becoming a country of greed and avarice with billionaires paying little or no tax and government wanting to crucify and shame the disadvantaged.

PETER WEST

Oakwood

The silent killer

IT WAS good to read in the NewsMail (20/5) that the information session, "Living with Bowel Cancer” will be held on May 30 in Bundaberg.

Queensland has been reported to have the highest incidence of all cancers in Australia. Bowel cancer is recognised as the second biggest cancer killer in Australia.

Yet, this type of cancer is likely to be the one least discussed.

While it may make us uncomfortable to talk about it, it is a topic of discussion we should all have at some point in our lives.

According to Bowel Cancer Australia, Australia has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world with close to 15,000 Australians diagnosed every year.

More than 4000 men and women die annually in Australia from bowel cancer despite the fact that it can be prevented with early detection.

It is estimated that 90% of all bowel cancer cases can be successfully treated if detected early.

Many people may think that bowel cancer is an "old person's disease”.

While it's true that bowel cancer most commonly affects people aged 50 and over, it can also affect younger people.

We know the rates of bowel cancer doubled in Australians 20-29 years and are up by 35% in 30-39 year olds over the past two decades.

It looks like this is a global trend where we are seeing increased incidence of bowel cancer in younger people.

Symptoms of bowel cancer may include a recent and persistent change in bowel habits, blood in the stool or abdominal pain.

Not everyone will experience symptoms especially in the early stages of the disease.

The good news is that bowel cancer may be prevented with early detection.

BowelScreen Australia recommends bowel cancer screening every one to two years for men and women from age 50 and older with no symptoms or personal or family history.

People with current symptoms or personal or family history should talk with their GP.

For more information on bowel cancer or bowel screening, talk with a GP, nurse practitioner or pharmacist. You can also find information by visiting the Bowel Cancer Australia's website and Facebook page.

JANE TRUSCOTT

One Nation Candidate, Bundaberg

Nurse practitioner and educator

Gooburrum