LETTER: Buying into solar is a con

Nothing for Bundy

WELCOME to another Budget with the "B" word missing from any federal monies for roads and infrastructure.

That word being Bundaberg.

First out of the gate is the member for Hinkler, Pitt the Undeliverable, once again shouting from his soap box that the State Member for Bundaberg and the Bundaberg Regional Council cough up millions of dollars for infrastructure and development in Bundaberg simply because he knows, as usual, he will get nothing from the new budget.

Nothing people, once again.

Keith, read the fine print, Queensland and the rail network you are hollering about only got a mention in the pre-budget but got the heave-ho.

No money from the Coalition budget, nothing.

Even our mayor is excited that a couple of billion is for roads and infrastructure but chose to ignore Bundaberg will get nothing.

All to be spent down south shoring up marginal LNP seats and nothing for the guaranteed seat of Hinkler.

Hey Keith, it was a federal budget and if it wasn't for our ratepayers and the State Government monies delivered by State Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson we would really be down on the bones of our backsides.

Leanne Donaldson is doing all the lifting on her own for Bundaberg and all because the LNP think that Burnett and Hinkler are just seats that will continue to be rubber stamped.

How about you get up off your backside, maybe spend a couple of sleepless nights in Bundaberg instead of racing off to Canberra for the nightly "Cash Cow" fed by the public purse.

Try something new Mr Pitt, have a go and get federal money to earn your expensive keep paid for by the people.

Get a back bone and complain to Turnbull.

STEPHEN BEIGER

Burnett Heads

Solar con

PEOPLE buying into solar power at this time are buying into a State Government con.

In 2015 my wife and I had installed a four-kilowatt solar power system that cost a little over $6000 thinking that it would, to a large degree, offset our power bills while doing something for the environment.

How naive were we.

Due to extravagant promises made by a previous government, our power company (government owned) has to make up an ongoing loss of 44 cents per kilowatt on power which it can produce for far less - consider their retail price of 29.93 cents per kilowatt - by paying us the laughable sum of about 7.5 cents a kilowatt.

Our recent power bill shows that this works out so: power consumption of 1260 kilowatt hours at $29.93 per kilowatt plus unavoidable fees equals $423.28 Our solar power supply to the grid was 1107 kilowatts for which we received a credit of $82.45.

This means that, as this was not an exceptionable bill for us, it will take us more than 18 years to recoup our initial outlay. How good are are warranties on that time scale?

As having solar power makes little difference to the value of the sale price of a home, we would suggest that it is not a good investment for older people and that maybe homeowners would get better value out of a swimming pool than solar power.

WAYNE BONIFACE

Qunaba

NDIS needed

THE 2017 Federal Budget lays the foundation for a strong and sustainable National Disability Insurance Scheme and is a welcome end to speculation about how the scheme would be fully funded, if at all.

It is imperative that NDIS funding is approved in the Parliament so that people can get on with their lives.

With security for the immediate future of their support arrangements, people with a disability - and carers - will breathe a sigh of relief and begin to plan skills development, study, increased independence and a return to work.

For too long all of these things have been put on hold as people feared the NDIS would be starved of funds before it ever got going.

But it's not just social capital that will grow.

NDIS investment will also grow the economy as people with a disability increase their participation, along with a growing workforce of skilled support workers and therapists in cities and towns throughout the nation.

Funding the NDIS is a budget commitment that all Australians can be proud of.

ANDREW DONNE

chief executive officer

Endeavour Foundation