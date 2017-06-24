LETTER: Bolt is fair

Andrew Bolt arrives at the memorial service for Bill Leak, at Town Hall in Sydney, Friday, March 17, 2017. Leak was an editorial cartoonist and artist at The Australian newspaper, and passed away last week aged 61from a suspected heart attack. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

PERSONALLY, I was amazed that results of your "survey” about what the new Works for Queensland funding for Bundaberg should be spent on were printed on page 7 (NM, 22/06).

Your front page states there are 57,000 readers and yet 120-plus comments on Facebook were considered to be relevant to the subject and a sound view of the Bundaberg public at large.

Everyone is aware that Bundaberg has a low socio-economic base and therefore, it follows, there are a large group of older residents within this population and not all would:

a) have a computer;

b) be a member of Facebook.

Thus it is fair to say the above would not have been aware that such a "survey” existed.

Subscribers to the printed version of your paper make up a high percentage of those 57,000 and they were denied the chance to respond to the "survey”.

So, with the above in mind, and so as not to be seen to only addressing the "tech savvy” generation, how about putting your survey into the printed media version of your newspaper, please?

Those folk would have far different points of view, as to the best use of the Queensland Government funds, and I am sure frivolous items would not be on their lists.

Bundaberg is not the only main consideration, just as the south-east of the state is not the whole of Queensland.

Therefore, a wider survey conducted to include the entire community would generate a wider response and a far better over view of what the whole community considers to be relevant.

S CHARLES

Pine Creek

Bridge too far

I HAVE heard only good things about One Nation candidate for Bundaberg Jane Truscott, so it was very disappointing to see you in what would appear to be a grab for votes in advocating for the spending of $11 million on the enthusiasm of those who consider a bridge over the Burrum River as the No. 1 priority for Bundaberg (NM, 22/06).

Sewerage is and should always remain the No.1 priority while ratepayers and residents are walking around their yards in septic sewage.

Surely you consider a family's health, and the environment where you have waste water seeping into the river system, more important than saving a bit of time on a drive. The year is 2017.

Values will beat votes every time.

COL HIRNING

Innes Park

Nothing but praise

"WHO would go to Bundaberg Hospital?”

How many times have I heard this?

Let me say this, over the last three years both my wife and I have been treated at Bundaberg Hospital.

On each and every visit, from the front office to the emergency department, surgery, catering staff, nurses, wardies, doctors and cleaning staff, everyone is always polite and professional with a smile and kind words.

So don't knock the hospital to us as we have nothing but love and praise for all these hard-working and dedicated folk.

B RICHES

Burnett Heads

Can't fool everyone

GOING by the enormous amount of money being splurged into Bundaberg by the Labor State Government, its quite obvious they are making a concentrated, sustained effort to have their present sitting member re-elected at the forthcoming state election.

It certainly appears to be a cash for votes campaign to support her.

You can fool some of the people for some of the time, but not all the people all of the time.

R ROBERTSON

Avoca

Bolt fair-minded

PLEASE take no notice of M Perry of Woodgate Beach (NM, 21/06).

I used to enjoy Andrew Bolt on TV until he went to Foxtel.

I was so pleased when his column appeared in Monday's NewsMail.

I find him to be the most open and fair-minded commentator I have ever heard or read.

He will attack both sides of politics equally. Certainly there is no bias there.

In his 10-question piece on the English and Australians PMs, he was attacking the conservative side of politics.

On other occasions he will attack Labor, Greens, One Nation etc.

KJ VINCENT

Bundaberg