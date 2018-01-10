Menu
LETTER: Bargara drivers are 'abominable'

I RECENTLY returned to Bundaberg to celebrate Christmas with friends after an absence from the city of many years.

The development at Bargara was remarkable, yet it's still a peaceful coastal suburb.

The one thing that has deteriorated is the driving skills of many locals.

I was shocked by the poor level of driving skills shown during my week in Bargara.

Driving through red lights, failing to give way, using the wrong side of the street, cutting corners and much more were all things I saw.

The trip to the Woolworths at Bargara Central was probably the worst experience.

The drivers in this place were abominable - cutting corners, horrible parking, rarely giving way, almost hitting pedestrians, road rage and the rest.

I've lived and driven all around the world, but this place was shocking.

Drivers need to learn the rules and respect others on the road.

The traffic police in Bundaberg must be kept busy by the abysmal displays of driving in the city.

DAMIAN COLLINS

Bracken Ridge

