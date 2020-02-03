Menu
A letter writer says travellers who go overseas of their own accord are responsible for their own wellbeing.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Aussies in China not the government's problem

by Jim Carter, Elliott Heads
3rd Feb 2020 7:36 AM

THE hundreds of citizens trapped in China is mind boggling.

It has been reported that Australia has no official presence in the epicentre.

So all of the people who visited this area did so of their own free will.

This begs the obvious question: why should we bring them back?

If I was to catch any disease here in Australia would the government send transport for me?

I doubt this very much!

But it would be nice to have the PM's limo (with driver) turn up, say in the middle of woop woop because I had a case of the flu but alas this won't happen!

If you leave Australia on non-government business you take a gamble if you get caught in a situation like the current coronavirus, it's not the government's job to hold their hands and wipe their bottoms.

When anyone goes anywhere it's their responsibility and no one else's.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

