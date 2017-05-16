27°
LETTER: Atmosphere alive in Bundaberg

16th May 2017 7:32 AM
EXCELLENT EVENT: Robyn Silcox and Tammy Dahl at the Mumma's Nest Markets on Saturday, which a reader says was "fabulous”.
EXCELLENT EVENT: Robyn Silcox and Tammy Dahl at the Mumma's Nest Markets on Saturday, which a reader says was "fabulous".

Atmosphere alive

I RETURN back to my hometown Bundaberg on a semi-regular basis, and on each visit I like to see what's happening around town and engage in some local activities.

I was excited to attend the Mumma's Nest Markets on Saturday afternoon.

What a wonderful community event!

Everything was on offer from delicious food, exquisite craft and entertainment by local musicians. The atmosphere was alive!

What a fabulous event in our city.

It was also conveniently located in town, allowing people to pop into BRAG at the same time with their extended opening time to enjoy the most recent exhibition.

I wanted to take the opportunity to thank the organisers of this event and congratulate them on a job well done.

I hope this kind of activity continues to keep the heart of our lovely city alive for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

MARGO HICKMAN

Windsor, Brisbane

Support scheme

WE HAVE read about the embarrassing record welfare handout in Bundaberg. Some of the recipients are subject to alcohol, gambling or drug problems.

Bundaberg should be in the running for one of an additional two schemes involving a cashless welfare card and give support to Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt in his endeavours to help our unemployment and welfare issues.

The welfare card enables 80% to be used for food,children's well-being, clothes and for paying bills but quarantines its use for gambling, alcohol, drugs or to withdraw cash. People with a cashless card receive 20% as cash.

It is imperative that our community get behind this project so that we reduce this record statistic from our region and promote services of assistance to many vulnerable people.

DICK BITCON

Bargara

Thanks a bunch

WE ALL hear negative things about our politicians so here is something positive for a welcome change.

A very dear friend who was a resident of Bundaberg was visiting on the weekend.

The purpose of her visit outside of catching up with us was to see her 92-year-old mother, a resident of the RSL Fairways nursing home.

When our friend arrived at her mothers room she found her mother to be in a very happy mood, full of smiles and quite jovial.

On questioning her mother about being so happy her mother answered by showing her a beautiful yellow rose that had a card attached that read "Happy Mother's Day”. It was from Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

This special treat was repeated for every female nursing home resident at Fairways and on inquiry she found that this act of kindness was repeated in every nursing home in Bundaberg.

It is easy to be negative about various events that affect our lives, but then out of the blue along comes an simple act of kindness that makes us feel good.

Thank you, Leanne, for making the ladies' Mother's Day a little more special.

ELSIE SPINKS

Bucca

Millions blown

THE flights to everywhere debacle continues to treat the taxpayers of the region with contempt.

Councillor Greg Barnes pulled several stunts with pointless surveys to get re-elected and then Stephen Bennett jumped on the bandwagon.

The millions blown on the airport haven't achieved anything apart from slowing down baggage retrieval and getting slugged for the privilege.

Heads should roll but we all know elected representatives operate in a parallel universe.

KEITH WILSON

Bargara

Free speech for all

RE: FREDERICK Archer (NM, 01/05): Just to clear the air for certain grouchy contributors to these columns, I like many millions of Australians do not support the current unpopular Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull or his disliked side-kick, Treasurer Scott Morrison.

The same goes for the union-controlled Bill Shorten mob, the bewildered Greens and welded-on political party hacks.

Oh, and as an addition to the above list unskilled humorists.

But I do support the right to free speech which is an element of democracy some political party flunkeys find intolerable.

B BARRY

Bundaberg

Simple answer

I TOO queried why the Labour Day march took place on a Saturday instead of a Monday.

The answer was quite simple.

A union member said they marched in Bundy on Saturday so the members who wanted to march in "the big one in Brisbane” had plenty of time to go down there.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  letter to the editor markets opinion

