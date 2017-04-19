LETTER: Asset sales

Asset sales

AS WE approach the dreaded month of May, which is our traditional Federal Budget month, it would appear that the Treasurer needs some help in coming up with some new and shocking ways to either rip us off or balance his budget.

My first suggestion to him is to recruit as his apprentice the newest Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian.

This new kid on the block has, by shear necessity, come up with the most innovating way to continue destroying the legacy of our future generations.

Not content in selling off the physical assets like her predecessors have done before her, she is now selling off government departments.

Can you believe that she is patting herself on the back for selling the NSW Titles Office for $2.6 billion?

Obviously this department must make a buck or two or no one would buy it.

Just watch the fees go up in the future as the purchase has to be paid for.

All she can say is how wonderful it is to have the cash to splurge out on more funding for schools, health, transport and roads whist the earning capacity of this department has disappeared from the government coffers.

Well, just like a bad dream once the asset is gone that's it, finito, and the money, when it's spent and gone all you are left with is zilch, zero.

This short-sighted game has become an art form in NSW and since Mr Morrison comes from there perhaps he should play it as well.

Number one cab off the rank should be to sell Canberra's Government House and lease it back. The next sale should be the Reserve Bank - that would raise a tidy sum.

The list is endless with the top of the hit parade the Australian Taxation Office.

He won't be able to sell NSW as it is broke, probably progressively sell the states with good old Queensland on top of the list because it still has all of its assets.

There you go, the 2017-18 budget all balanced and we are in surplus.

What happens after that in the ensuing years doesn't matter, at least he has fixed up the present.

The future and legacy for future generations is not his problem just like NSW.

These politicians all over Australia should have at the forefront of their minds that they are only temporary.

So in Queensland no asset sales please.

ELSIE SPINKS

Bucca

End of the road

ON GOOD Friday I, along with my 95-year-old mother were travelling between Bundaberg and Childers at approximately 8.30am heading to Kingaroy.

Our trip had just begun and we were eager to visit family for this holy weekend however, in the vicinity of the rifle range complex some 20-odd kilometres into our travel we were side swiped.

The oncoming vehicle heading towards Bundaberg crossed over the centre line and smashed my drivers-side mirror from my vehicle, thanks to my instant reaction of swerving left a very major accident was avoided.

Without that swerve my vehicle would have been hit mid read door resulting in either death to myself, my mother or both of us and others in the offending vehicle.

I say major accident as I was travelling on the open highway with cruise control set at 100kmh and would guess the other vehicle was doing the same speed. That was a head on at 200kmh.

With out a care the vehicle that crossed the line and hit me continued on with their travels and failed to stop, in accordance with the law, to render assistance if required.

The situation has now arisen where the operator of the vehicle has now two concerns.

One, track me down within 14 days from this letter being printed and reimburse me the cost of $700 for my electronic mirror.

And two, thanks to technology I have the entire incident recorded on my dash camera, your vehicle make, model, colour and rego and you crossing the centre line which I am giving to the police for action.

I will be filing a complaint driving without due care and attention causing an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

Over the years I have paid to have minor damage repaired on my vehicle caused by others; scratches, rub marks, dents and paint chips from doors being opened on to my door, backing into me from centre parking or shopping trolleys.

You have been warned. I am sick and tired of paying for someone's stupidity and lack of care.

So the driver of the hit and run on Good Friday, you have 14 days to act.

ROB BAUER

Bundaberg