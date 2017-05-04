LETTER: affordable power

POWER PRICES: Kerry Latter says we need to use more coal fired power stations.

Affordable power

RELIABLE and affordable power: ensuring Queenslanders have this is critical.

The Australian National University analysis of long-term price trends shows electricity prices in Queensland have soared 135% over the past 10 years.

The rise for households, small businesses and irrigators, such as cane growers, outstripped the growth of every other household expense, while also making it the fastest-growing cost for most businesses, including food and fibre-producing farming businesses.

People expect the Queensland Government to provide reliable, affordable power and any government worth their salt would be doing that.

I worry that the idea that Queensland could achieve a target of 50% of electricity generated by renewable energy by 2030 is more about ideology than delivering cost-effective power to Queenslanders.

Such a target would again drive up electricity prices for households and businesses.

It would also destroy the value of most of the electricity assets held by the Queensland Government.

This is threatening the viability of irrigated agriculture across Queensland, risking turning this pillar of our economy into a stump.

We need a responsible, practical, low-cost mix of solutions, which includes coal, delivering positive outcomes for the budget bottom-lines of households, business and agriculture.

Queensland could turn to the next generation of coal-fired power stations to generate more domestic electricity.

It is well within the bounds of reason to look at new technology that could use coal to generate electricity with a 27%-plus cut in greenhouse gas emissions.

Ultra-supercritical power plants operate at higher temperatures and pressures to generate steam and turn turbines more efficiently and are currently in use, with more being established around the world.

We've got the feedstock, coal, to drive economies to create good paying jobs and develop Queensland while maintaining our high employment opportunities for workers in the coal mining sector.

This reliable and affordable power option is well worth consideration in our low-cost mix of solutions.

KERRY LATTER

CaneGrowers

Dole capital

SO, BUNDABERG enjoys the reputation of being the "Dole capital of Australia”.

It could be worse.

About 20 years ago Kolan Shire, now extinct and amalgamated into Bundaberg Regional Council, encouraged local pastoralists to subdivide their unwanted and useless land into large home sites to encourage a larger rates base.

Because the land was relatively cheap and often vendor financed, the lots were purchased by marginally employed people who hoped to become self-sufficient or live off the land.

Unfortunately, this, of course, is more than difficult as our pioneer forebears realised after 1788.

Even a modest garden is virtually impossible.

It ultimately costs much more to grow one's own, keep a pig or two and fowls, than to purchase in a supermarket.

Many of the large home sites were well out of town and even if there was employment, say jobs in Gin Gin or even Bundaberg, low wages and high travel costs made employment virtually unproductive.

The alternative is unemployment benefits or other welfare.

The Kolan Shire council successfully increased its financial position at the expense of the federal welfare payments.

Now the BRC must wear it.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah

Labour Day?

I AM curious.

If Labour Day is May 1, and is officially a public holiday for it, why did Bundaberg have the Labour Day march and rally on April 29?

MARIAH DAN

Thabeban

Drug bust

THE Australian woman that has been arrested in Columbia with six kilograms of cocaine must be either extremely smart or equally as dumb - 6kg of anything equals three two-litre water containers.

How anybody could believe a set of headphones could weigh this much is beyond me, as I'm yet to find a set anywhere near that weight.

The family have said she got "duped”.

I reckon that you have to put things into the right perspective and look at the real side of this case. Columbia is just about the drug capital of the world and to be stupid enough to accept a package of any sort to bring back to Australia is just insane.

JIM CARTER

Elliott Heads