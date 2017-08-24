Let's get wheels moving for kids at special school

NEW BUS: Bundaberg Special School students Hannah, Renae, Grace and Ellie-May would appreciate any donations towards a new wheelchair accessible school bus.

"WE WOULD never leave anyone out, ever. That's why this is so important.”

These are the words from Bundaberg Special School Principal Sarah Lester who wants help to get the students a bus with wheel chair access.

Ms Lester and the school's business manager Lynda Cremer along with the P and C are calling on the community to help raise $76,000 to secure a bus.

At the moment the school is using taxis to ferry children with physical disabilities, some which are wheel chair bound, to and from school activities.

In the middle of last year the school had to sell it's older bus because insurance would no longer cover it because of its age.

With 120 students, 24 with physical impairments and 17 in wheels chairs it is no wonder the school needs a bus to help with transport.

The money will be used to give the students more than just transportation to and from activities.

It will help change the lives of the children as the bus would be used for excursion which are linked to the education curriculum.

"It also helps the senior students get to work experience and helps with job opportunities,” Ms Lester said.

"At this stage the staff are also using their private vehicles to help them.”

The school has a second bus but it does not have wheel chair access and the teachers struggle to load the students up a ramp and thus the reason for the taxis.

"IT'S just like trying to push a person in a wheel chair up a hill for the teachers, very, very hard,” Ms Lester said.

The school currently has $39,000, which includes the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000 that was secured from State Government funding.

To have a new bus fully modified the school just needs $39,000 more.

Ms Lester said the NDIS didn't cover anything related to schools and they were now looking everywhere to help with the fundraising.

To help raise the money needed donations can be to the Bundaberg Special School Deductible Gift Fund Commonwealth bank. BSB: 064403, and account number: 1054 1346.

Donations are tax deductible and donors should put their Surname in the detail.

Alternatively contact the school by emailing admin@bundaberspecs.eq.edu or phoning 4155 5222.