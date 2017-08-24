26°
News

Let's get wheels moving for kids at special school

Emma Reid
| 24th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
NEW BUS: Bundaberg Special School students Hannah, Renae, Grace and Ellie-May would appreciate any donations towards a new wheelchair accessible school bus.
NEW BUS: Bundaberg Special School students Hannah, Renae, Grace and Ellie-May would appreciate any donations towards a new wheelchair accessible school bus. Mike Knott BUN210817BUS4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"WE WOULD never leave anyone out, ever. That's why this is so important.”

These are the words from Bundaberg Special School Principal Sarah Lester who wants help to get the students a bus with wheel chair access.

Ms Lester and the school's business manager Lynda Cremer along with the P and C are calling on the community to help raise $76,000 to secure a bus.

At the moment the school is using taxis to ferry children with physical disabilities, some which are wheel chair bound, to and from school activities.

In the middle of last year the school had to sell it's older bus because insurance would no longer cover it because of its age.

With 120 students, 24 with physical impairments and 17 in wheels chairs it is no wonder the school needs a bus to help with transport.

The money will be used to give the students more than just transportation to and from activities.

It will help change the lives of the children as the bus would be used for excursion which are linked to the education curriculum.

"It also helps the senior students get to work experience and helps with job opportunities,” Ms Lester said.

"At this stage the staff are also using their private vehicles to help them.”

The school has a second bus but it does not have wheel chair access and the teachers struggle to load the students up a ramp and thus the reason for the taxis.

"IT'S just like trying to push a person in a wheel chair up a hill for the teachers, very, very hard,” Ms Lester said.

The school currently has $39,000, which includes the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000 that was secured from State Government funding.

To have a new bus fully modified the school just needs $39,000 more.

Ms Lester said the NDIS didn't cover anything related to schools and they were now looking everywhere to help with the fundraising.

To help raise the money needed donations can be to the Bundaberg Special School Deductible Gift Fund Commonwealth bank. BSB: 064403, and account number: 1054 1346.

Donations are tax deductible and donors should put their Surname in the detail.

Alternatively contact the school by emailing admin@bundaberspecs.eq.edu or phoning 4155 5222.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg special school bus fundraising

Fill 'er up! Bundy has cheapest fuel in Queensland

Fill 'er up! Bundy has cheapest fuel in Queensland

BUNDABERG is home to the cheapest petrol in Queensland with drivers able to take advantage of breathtaking bowser deals.

77-year-old tells car thief 'you're not f*****g getting it'

Clay Nash.

Man says he wanted to leave bad Bundy influences behind

Deadline looms to register for same-sex marriage survey

The ‘Sea of Hearts’ display launched in support of marriage equality yesterday. Picture: Kym Smith

What you need to know to be counted in national postal survey

Demand aged care plans, nurse tells families

BE INFORMED: A former Blue Care nurse says families should see care plans.

'Asking carers to do medication is too much'

Local Partners

REVEALED: What sparked the Coast's Bruce Hwy gridlock

STATE Government reveals the cause for the Sunshine Coast's traffic gridlock.

Grandpa pampered after being stranded in the cold

Kevin Holcroft became stranded after his car was bogged near Kirby's Wall. The Bundaberg community banded together on Friday in a day long search for great grandfather.

His family feared the worst as it was not like him to just disappear

Free hearing check Friday

Get in for your free hearing check from noon tomorrow at, 3/17 Barolin St.

Over 3.5 million Australians live with hearing loss.

Spend One Night In Vegas with the King

TRIBUTE: Mark Anthony as Elvis Presley.

Elvis impersonator brings the King to life

Events galore as weather heats up

LIVE MUSIC: Sankofa performs at the Burnett Heads Lighthouse Festival which is on again in October.

Spring is considered an awakening

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $129,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize...

REFRESHED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM AND WILL CERTAINLY IMPRESS

3 AUER STREET, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a fantastic pocket in Kepnock is this charming renovated home with a warm and comfortable feel and a wonderful blend of character features with the...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

AMPLE ROOM TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

73 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

Residential Land 73 Polo Place is located in Parklands Grange, a master planned community ... $150,000

73 Polo Place is located in Parklands Grange, a master planned community and one of Bundaberg's premium small acreage estates. More than 35 owner occupied...

PARKLANDS GRANGE - WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

77 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

Residential Land 77 Polo Place is located in Parklands Grange, a master planned community ... $150,000

77 Polo Place is located in Parklands Grange, a master planned community and one of Bundaberg's premium small acreage estates. More than 35 owner occupied...

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN

39 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 4 $385,000

If you're looking for the perfect home to relax on acreage land, still being close to the city comforts then look no further. This home is set on two acres, it is...

EX JUBILEE DISPLAY HOME

24 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Located in the popular Coral Gardens Estate of Kalkie sits this stunning home with so much to offer. This family friendly estate is near primary and secondary...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

BEST VALUE BLOCK ON THE HUMMOCK - ONLY $89,000!!!

6 Bayview Tce, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land POTENTIAL FOR AN IRREPLACEABLE EVER CHANGING VIEW Positioned on the eastern side ... $89,000

POTENTIAL FOR AN IRREPLACEABLE EVER CHANGING VIEW Positioned on the eastern side of the Hummock is this fantastic 800m2 certainly provides potential breathtaking...

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

MANNA Culgan was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m