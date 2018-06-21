Menu
FUNDRAISER: Listen to tunes like Salt-n-Pepa's Push It and other 80's fun favourites all expertly choreographed by resident City Fit maestro and 80's die-hard Denise Williamson
News

Let's get physical for kindy kids

21st Jun 2018 9:59 AM

DUST off those legwarmers, dig out your neon scrunchie, find the spandex and get practising your best dance moves in the mirror for the inaugural Forestview Community Kindergarten '80s dance fundraiser at City Fit Gym.

No gym membership or experience required, with bootylicious and seriously smooth dance moves to tunes like Salt-n-Pepa's Push It and other '80s fun favourites all choreographed by resident City Fit maestro and 80's die-hard fan Denise Williamson.

FUNDRAISER: Listen to '80s tunes with Denise Williamson.
Mrs Williamson said it was about having fun with friends and raising money for the kindergarten.

Forestview fundraising co-ordinator Jess Marsellos said she was excited when City Fit came on board to help with their 2018 fundraising efforts.

The dance party is on tomorrow at 6.30pm. Tickets are limited and available at the gym.

