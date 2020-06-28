LET'S GET MARRIED: 10 Bundy couples in love amid a pandemic

IF THERE'S one thing Covid-19 can't cancel, it's love.

We asked Bundaberg couples to share their wedding and engagement tales amid the global pandemic.

Shauna and Jacob Peddie couldn't wait to get married. Contributed

KFC and champagne: Shauna and Jacob's story

Shauna Peddie said she and her husband were married on May 2 this year.

"Due to the circumstances, our wedding day was very quiet," Mrs Peddie said.

"The five of us headed down to the macadamia farm where he works and had a very small and quick ceremony.

"We celebrated with KFC and champagne with a beautiful view of the beach at one of Bargara's motels. We are in the midst of planning a big celebration with family and close friends."

Mrs Peddie said the simple wedding was planned in the moment, and that once it was safe to do so, there'd be a larger gathering.

"We planned to have quite a big wedding as we both come from massive families," she said.

"But we are planning to do a huge celebration ASAP.

"We are going to actually redo our ceremony with our vows so our families can be involved. So we are in the midst of sorting out our plans."

Sarah and Hayden Baumann. Contributed

Sarah and Hayden Baumann made it just in time

Sarah and Hayden were very lucky their wedding could go ahead.

"We were married on the Saturday the 21st of March. On the Friday we were waiting until 5pm to hear if our wedding was going to be able to go ahead the next day because at 2pm that day the new rules were introduced (one person per 4sq m)," Mrs Baumann said.

"We had so many family/friends due to get married this year and I feel so sorry for them having to postpone. Despite everything it was an absolutely perfect day."

Bekki Woodforth with her partner and family. Contributed

Blissfully happy and excited

Bekki Woodforth says she and her partner got engaged in December 2019 and will be married on October 10, 2020 in a very small private ceremony, and reception next year.

"We are also days away from welcoming our baby boy to the world. Blissfully happy and excited to start our life together," she said.

Georgia Weimers says her wedding will wait a little while thanks to Covid-19. Contributed

Proposal was no April Fool's

Georgia Wiemers says her marriage proposal came on April Fool's Day.

"My darling man proposed on April 1, 2020, thought he was joking," she said.

"He did have a plan but due to covid that couldn't happen.

"So he changed his date and surprised me in our kitchen at our beautiful home while I held chicken kievs for dinner.

"We always said we would get married within a year after getting engaged but due to covid and dates not being available we decided to wait longer. We will be getting married in 2022."

Brooke Palmer was proposed to on holiday. Contributed

Proposal makes holiday extra special

Brooke Palmer says her fiance proposed on their fifth anniversary while in Fiji.

"I thought he was joking and told him to stop pulling my leg," she said.

"We will be married this year in September."

Jemma Rose Chaplin shared this image with her partner of 10 years. Contributed

A decade in the making

Jemma Rose Chaplin and her partner will get married in September 2021.

"It will be our 10-year anniversary," she said.

Courtney Paige and her partner.

Five-year anniversary is the perfect moment

Courtney Paige got engaged last Saturday on her and her partner's fifth anniversary.

Amy Daniel shared this sweet snap. Contributed

Waiting for wedding

Amy Daniel says "Glen and I got engaged last May 5, due to marry in a years' time early July 2021.

"We have been together since the firstof July 2015 and celebrating five years together next week."

Lisa Pickering and Matt. Contributed

There's a wedding on the way

Lisa Pickering says she and partner Matt are due to get married in October 2020, "covid permitting, fingers crossed".

Andrew Firman shared this snap. Contributed

A wedding before the restrictions

Andrew Firman says there are four Bundy boys in this photo, taken in New South Wales in March just prior the the restrictions.