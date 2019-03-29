Let the fun begin of a new BRL season

Can The Waves go back-to-back this year?

Can The Waves go back-to-back this year? Brian Cassidy

OPINION: It could be another long season for those down on the Fraser Coast in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

Last year only one side made the finals and it could be the same this year.

The Wallaroos look to be the best chance of winning the title, with the side making the grand final the past two years.

For the others it could be a long season after the heavy recruiting of Bundaberg sides.

Eastern Suburbs have landed plenty of punches, figuratively, with the recruitment of handy players.

The demise of the Isis Devils has helped out others as well.

All four are legitimate shots at making the finals and I expect all of them to do it.

But there is a gap, in my opinion, between The Waves and Easts and Brothers and Wests.

The Waves and Easts start the season as premiership favourites from Bundaberg.

Easts probably just eclipse last year's premiers.

But the Tigers are every chance to win the title and have recruited well despite losing players.

For Brothers and Wests, everything needs to go their way.

Both sides have strong sides but just lack that depth the other two sides have to go all the way.

It should be a fascinating season full of joys, triumphs, good times and bad times.

Make sure you support your team in the right and fair way and good luck to all teams competing in A-grade, reserves, under-18 and women.

Here is a look at each team and my thoughts on each one.

Eastern Suburbs

COACH: Mick O'Sullivan

CAPTAIN: Not named

INS: Trent Seeds (pictured), Matt Craven, Billy Stefaniuk, Chris Ford, Tim Cole, Hayden Priestly

Sent-off Waves centre Trent Seeds celebrates on his way to the sideline. Bundaberg Rugby League grand final: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg. Matthew McInerney

OUTS: Ross Larsen, Jamie Lowien, Tyrone Ward

Thoughts: Will start as the favourites for the title and it is easy to see why.

The side has recruited extraordinarily well and have some of the best players in the competition.

The only issue is can all of them fit within the salary cap.

That will be fun for the club.

The side should make the grand final and will be one of the teams to beat this season.

Good luck stopping their attack with some of the leading try scorers in the game at in the team.

Position: First

The Waves

COACH: Antonio Kaufusi

CAPTAIN: Dan McLennan (pictured)

Dan McLennan holds the shield aloft for The Waves. Brian Cassidy

INS: Arden Lankowski, Ross Larsen, Layton Chambers, Tyrone Ward, Jamie Lowien

OUTS: Chris Ford, Billy Stefaniuk, Trent Seeds, Jackson Paulsen

Thoughts: The defending premiers have lost a lot of talent, to Easts, but have still recruited well to have a genuine crack at the title.

The return of Lankowski will ease the pressure of the side to score after two of their leading try scorers in Stefaniuk and Seeds left the club.

Kaufusi knows what he wants from a side and he still has the spine from last year left to cause damage to teams.

To write them off would be at your peril.

The side should make the grand final at the minimum.

Position: 2nd

Wallaroos

COACH: Peter Waters

CAPTAIN: Luke Waters (pictured)

Wallaroos halfback Luke Waters. Bundaberg Rugby League major semi final: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Salter Oval. Matthew McInerney

INS: Mason Atkinson

OUTS: None mentioned

Thoughts: Will third time be the charm for Peter Waters and his Roos boys.

The club hopes that will be the case.

The side has made the past two grand finals but been beaten by Past Brothers and The Waves.

Wallaroos remain relatively the same as last year and I expect the side to be there or thereabouts in September.

But just not sure if the side will get it done this time with both Easts and The Waves looking strong this season.

They will be the best side in the Fraser Coast this season no doubt.

Position: 3rd

Past Brothers

COACH: Steve Plath.

CAPTAIN: Kevin Sherriff (pictured).

Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff lifts the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade shield. Shane Jones

INS: Matt Templeman, Brent Kuskey, Jayden Alberts, Zak <JU>Bainbridge, Taylor Barritt.

OUTS: Layton Chambers.

Thoughts: The Brethren sensationally missed the finals last year after winning the grand final in 2017. I expect that to change this year, with past Brothers to return.

The signing of Jayden Alberts could be one of the best this season.

He was great for the Brethren in 2016, scoring 16 tries.

It's also good to see former coaches Mat Templeman and Brent Kuskey return.

The side might not be among the top three in talent but they can certainly win the title at the end of the season.

Position: Fourth.

Western Suburbs

COACH: Corey Tanner

CAPTAIN: James Prichard (pictured)

James Prichard kicks for a conversion. Brian Cassidy

IN: Dan Tanner

OUT: Hayden Priestley

Thoughts: I can't wait to see Westernn Suburbs play this year.

The side, according to its coach Corey Tanner, will see get an injection of youth along with some wise, experienced players.

It could either make or break the side.

I'm leaning towards the make with some of those talented players capable of giving the competition a shake.

These include Max Shorter, Dyirun Johnson and Livingston Lingawa who will play after representing the Central Queensland Capras in under-18.

The side will make finals, in the last spot, but don't be surprised if the Panthers claim a scalp or two.

Position: Fifth

Hervey Bay

COACH: Fai Sami.

CAPTAIN: Steve Dwyer (pictured).

Seagulls captain Steve Dwyer. BUNDABERG RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos v Hervey Bay at Eskdale Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

INS: Dion Bunyan, Lee Muckan, Logona Vetemotu.

OUTS: Tarryn Johnson and Lachlan Jackson.

Thoughts: Hervey Bay were similar to past Brothers in that the side missed the finals one year after winning a title (the side claimed the minor premiership in 2017).

Most of that was due to off-field issues, including finances and keeping players.

The light is at the end of the tunnel but I feel Hervey Bay is one year away from getting back to that promised land.

The side will show glimpses but ultimately miss the finals.

Position: Sixth.

Maryborough Brothers

COACH: Not available

CAPTAIN: Not available

INS: Not given

OUTS: Not given

Maryborough Brothers winger Jordan Dakin-Mimi. Bundaberg Rugby League: Maryborough Brothers v Past Brothers at Eskdale Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

Thoughts: It's been a tough start to A-grade life for the Maryborough Brothers and I expect it to continue in 2019.

The side didn't win avoided the wooden spoon last year but got close enough, beating Hervey Bay on goal difference.

I expect a similar scenario this year but the wooden spoon might be heading forced onto them.

All other sides look stronger on paper and when you lose a reserves side as well, it's hard to see how the side will cope with depth during the season.

I hope they are competitive at least and can string some wins along the way.

Position: Seventh