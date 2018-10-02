LET THE FUN BEGIN: Kits are revealed for the Premier League

The Searle's RV Centre Vikings kit, which is one of the four kits in the new Bundaberg Premier League.

CRICKET: These are the kits that are set to revolutionise cricket in Bundaberg for most Friday nights at Salter Oval over the next few months.

The NewsMail can reveal the four kits that teams will be wearing when the Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg Premier League T20 competition begins on October 26.

Last week the franchise owners were revealed with Takalvans Taipans, Parkland Pies, Searle's RV Centre Vikings and the Betta Heat named as the teams to compete.

The Takalvans Taipans. Contributed

Now, each teams kits have been unveiled with the Takalvans Taipans and the Parkland Pies basing their outfits on the Cairns Taipans and Collingwood Magpies respectively.

The Parkland Pies Contributed

The Betta Heat has also been branded similarly to the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League with the Vikings kit based on the colours of Searle's RV Centre.

The Betta Heat team kit. Contributed

Bundaberg sport store Stormers Sport will produce all kits.

"The kits have all been picked to suit the franchise owners,” Bundaberg Cricket Association treasurer Shaun Rose said.

"They were able to pick the colours and what they wanted.”

Now each club has the important task of picking the squad that will lead them to the inaugural title.

Similar to the Indian Premier League, which the competition is based on, all clubs will pick the squad from an auction that will be held on October 12 at Salter Oval.

The only players that won't be picked are the current division 1 captains Andrew McKay (Norths), Luke Owen (The Waves), Greg Brady (Past Highs) and Jarrod Laycock (Brothers) who will be allocated to each franchise by a random draw.

The rest, through those that nominate, will be auctioned one by one and bidded on by each team.

Each team will pick 11 players in the auction.

"We're looking at about a $15,000 salary cap (in playing money),” Rose said.

"It's all about a bit of fun, because no one wants to go for $10.

"If you get a couple of guys that will go for a couple of grand there will be banter about it.”

Rose said the captains would be exempt from the salary cap and the whole draw will be conducted by a senior supervisor.

The auction is also planned to be made into a night out with snacks and drinks available as the teams are selected.

Nominations are still open for those BCA players that want to register but they have until this Friday to get them in.

The cost is $75 for each player and it is open to all players currently competing in division 1, 2 and 3 in the BCA.

But the cost will be covered if the teams finish inside the top two with the winning team and runner-up getting $2400 and $1200 respectively.

To register, head to https://bit.ly/2QkghhS, copy the form and email it to bundycricket@bigpond.com