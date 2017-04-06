27°
Let the beating of the drum guide you

6th Apr 2017 8:11 AM
UNITY DRUMMERS: Cynthia Hoogstraten is promoting a range of Djembe drumming events including full moon drumming at Bargara.
UNITY DRUMMERS: Cynthia Hoogstraten is promoting a range of Djembe drumming events including full moon drumming at Bargara. Paul Donaldson BUN050417MOON1

THERE is a growing trend in Bundaberg with more and more people beating to the rhythm of a Djembe drum.

Residents are being introduced through word of mouth, social media, the success of the full moon events at Bargara and the reverberating beats at Nielsen Park early on Monday mornings.

But what is it that is so captivating and can anyone learn?

According to Unity Drummers group member Cynthia Hoogstraten, the drumming activity is the perfect stress reliever for the mind and body and can taught in one simple lesson.

"Dr. Barry Bittman, a neurologist from the USA, conducted his own studies into the effects of drumming on a persons well-being and has realised the therapeutic benefits,” Ms Hoogstraten said.

"Even the newcomers within the drumming circles in Bundaberg can attest to the positive side effects of drumming.

"We are reminded to exercise not only the body but also the brain with the thought that if you don't use you lose it.”

Ms Hoogstraten said a new initiative called Hump Day Drumming was recently introduced to Bundaberg, with groups gathering in the middle of the week at the River Cruz Cafe in Quay St.

She urged anyone feeling stressed or needing a new hobby to try head along to the mid-week event.

"For some people the middle of the week can be the toughest week of the day as it can be compared to climbing the proverbial hill but this will be one way to stimulate the senses in the morning and focus on the rest of the week ahead,” she said.

"There are community drums to try out so people only need to bring a fold up chair and their enthusiasm.”

The next Full Moon drumming event with Unity Drummers will be held on Tuesday, April 11 starting at 5.15pm on the Esplanade at Bargara opposite Kacy's Restaurant.

"We encourage the community to be involved and to join in or bring a chair and enjoy the atmosphere,” Ms Hoogstraten said.

For further enquiries phone 0431933817.

Djembe drum

  • A djembe is a rope-tuned skin-covered goblet drum played with bare hands, originally from West Africa.
  • The name of the djembe,”Anke djé, anke bé”, comes from the Bambara people in Mali which translates to "everyone gather together in peace” and defines the drum's purpose.
  • The djembe can produce a wide variety of sounds, making it a most versatile drum. The drum is very loud, allowing it to be heard clearly as a solo instrument over a large percussion
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  djembe drum drumming music

