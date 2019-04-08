Menu
LESS IS MORE: Bree Grima, Sue Sargent, students Mick O'Connor and Mikayla Bentley and Deputy Principal, Sue Giarola of Bargara State School celebrate their Great Barrier Reef Foundation funding success for the #LessIsMore campaign.
#LessIsMore for reef protection

Katie Hall
8th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
A NEW campaign to put a spotlight on reef protection has been launched.

The #LessIsMore pilot project, delivered by Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers is in collaboration with the Burnett Local Marine Advisory Committee, after receiving a Local Action Community Reef Protection Grant.

Burnett Local Marine Advisory Committee Chair, Sue Sargent, said the group had been working to address issues of marine debris and plastics for over a decade.

Managing director of BFVG Bree Grima, said the #LessIsMore campaign is a collaborative project with Gidarjil Development Corporation, Kalkie and Bargara State schools, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Bundaberg Regional Council, Canegrowers Bundaberg and the Burnett LMAC. The #LessIsMore pilot project will teach students how to make beeswax wraps, encourage smokers to put their cigarette butts in a bin, and replacing plastic straws for paper ones in local cafes and school tuckshops.

