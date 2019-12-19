‘Lesbian mafia’ not behind soccer sacking, inquiry finds

The outcomes of an independent review into the controversial sacking of then-Matildas coach Alen Stajcic have been revealed.

The independent review into Australia's national teams after the sacking of ex-Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has found no evidence of a campaign against him - but wants FFA's directors to be held accountable for their conduct as much as its employees.

FFA published a summary of the panel's findings on Thursday, 11 months after Stajcic was dramatically axed as head of the women's national team.

Using that as a "case study", the panel - including ex-Basketball Australia chair Diane Smith-Gander, netball star Liz Ellis and Sydney Olympics bid boss Rod McGeoch - compiled a lengthy list of recommendations into improving the culture and success of the national teams at all levels.

Alen Stajcic is now coaching the Mariners after losing the Matildas job.

It includes detailed lines of accountability, ensuring women's teams have access to the same level of support, resources and staff pay as the men's teams, and recruiting staff who understand the differences in the support requirements of female athletes as part of a general boost for equity in the women's game.

More contentiously it also recommends the design of a national teams "Management Manual" that has "clear guidelines for support staff managing intra-team/squad player relationships" and also a "code of conduct for players and support staff, including guidelines around the consumption of alcohol during assembly".

Though the panel was not tasked with reviewing the scandal to hit the Olyroos in March, involving players breaking curfew to have sex with a woman, it's clear some of the recommendations relate to it.

In terms of Stajcic, the panel said it was "unable to uncover any evidence supporting the existence of any formal 'lesbian mafia' or that the decision to terminate the Matildas head coach contract was driven by personal bias against Mr Stajcic or in pursuit of other agendas".

Stajcic was sacked as Matildas coach five months before the World Cup. Picture: Getty Images

However the panel also demands that FFA's board be itself subject to a code of conduct - something not currently the case - after newly elected director Heather Reid had to make a formal apology to Stajcic for a number of lurid allegations shared widely across the game.

"Any clear, material breaches of this code of conduct should result in the immediate standing down of the Director or senior management team member, prior to a formal investigation," the panel recommends.

Overall the panel calls for FFA to move "from a coach-centric to an athlete-centric approach in the management of its national teams", noting that the voice of the actual footballers had been sidelined in the running of their teams.

The report's recommendations will now be considered by a subcommittee of the board including former Matilda Amy Duggan and ex-Socceroo Mark Bresciano.