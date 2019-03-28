Les rip-off: Scalpers charge $188 for tickets to Bundy show

The local production of Les Miserable has been targeted by ticket scalpers, via the Viagogo site.

A LOCAL Bundaberg production has been targeted by ticket scalpers in the lead up to tomorrow's opening night.

Ticket selling platform Viagogo has listed the upcoming shows of Les Miserable as sold out, with some ticket prices at $188.

Bundaberg Players' Artistic Director Rebecca Hutchins said they were shocked when they came across the site with incorrect information and greatly inflated ticket prices.

"While tickets might be worth $188, it's a fake. There are still great tickets available for all shows - at $45 for adults," she said.

"We urge everyone to go to the only true box office - at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre or online at https://bit.ly/2IpIqVM.

"If anyone has bought tickets to the Bundaberg season of Les Miserables on the Viagogo site, please take them into the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre Box Office as soon as possible.

"We'd hate anyone to miss out because they bought tickets that weren't valid."

Performances will be held on March 29 and 30; and April 5 and 6 at 7.30pm, with matinees on Saturday March 30 and Saturday April 6 at 2pm.

The NewsMail has sought a response from Viagogo.