Lending a helping hand to those in need

A LOCAL not-for-profit organisation will give out food hampers today to help families in need.

From 10am today, Global Care Bundaberg will once again be giving out their hampers to those doing it tough in partnership with Second Bite.

The organisation receives food from Second Bite a group that receives surplus food from Coles and Aldi to donated to communities.

There are limited stock items, but plenty of hampers to go around.

If you are in need of one of these hampers, head along to Global Care Bundaberg from 10am at 140 Elliot Heads Rd.