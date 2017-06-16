Lenard celebrates 103 year milestone

IT'S a milestone only reached by a few and for Eidsvold resident, Lenard Tucker, he celebrated his 103rd birthday with family and friends at the hospital.

Born on June 7, 1914 in Rockhampton, Mr Tucker said growing older had its challenges.

"I can't really move my hands anymore, can't walk and things are starting to slow down," Mr Tucker said.

"It's becoming a lot harder and I'm becoming more dependant on the nurses, they do a great job and have helped me with the cooking and day to day activities."

Living through the great depression and the world wars, Mr Tucker said it was tough conditions he faced.

"The wages weren't that high and the conditions weren't easy," Mr Tucker said.

"It was in the days of the great depression, the hours were long and you had to look after what you earned otherwise you'd lose it."

Mr Tucker met his wife and they married in 1946 and had three children. After living in Rockhampton, he settled in Eidsvold in 1958.

His advice for younger people is to "take every opportunity as it comes to you".

"Maintain a degree of care for your body and don't be so choosy, adapt yourself to the job," Mr Tucker said.