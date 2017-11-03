Lemons, sticks and rocks thrown in dispute

Lemons were thrown in the dispute.

Lemons were thrown in the dispute. Michelle Smith

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

ACCUSED by neighbours of making a racket on a metal fence and swearing abuse, Jeanie Duffy went before a Bundaberg court saying her behaviour was because neighbours broke her window.

Duffy, 38, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance on September 20; and contravening a police direction on September 28 by failing to attend the police station and give identification, fingerprints.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police had previously been called to the street and were again called about someone breaking crockery.

On arrival loud music was heard at Duffy's home and she was given a noise abatement notice.

When called back again Duffy's neighbours told officers that a female had been causing noise by raking along a fence and calling them "cockroaches”.

Sgt Burgess said a voice recording was played to police and recognised as Duffy's.

When spoken to Duffy became angry and slammed the door.

He said a fine was appropriate for her behaviour.

Asked to explain by magistrate Belinda Merrin, Duffy said a neighbour had thrown lemons, sticks and rocks at her home.

"Now I have a broken window because of her behaviour,” she said.

Ms Merrin told Duffy the proper way to deal with such matters was to telephone police.

"I had no (phone) credit to call the cops,” Duffy said.

"But you were calling out,” Ms Merrin queried.

"I called names because I got a broken window,” Duffy said.

"The way she acted. She threw things at my house.”

Duffy was fined $450 - the fine sent to SPER.