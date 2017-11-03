News

Lemons, sticks and rocks thrown in dispute

Lemons were thrown in the dispute.
Lemons were thrown in the dispute. Michelle Smith
Ross Irby
by

ACCUSED by neighbours of making a racket on a metal fence and swearing abuse, Jeanie Duffy went before a Bundaberg court saying her behaviour was because neighbours broke her window.

Duffy, 38, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance on September 20; and contravening a police direction on September 28 by failing to attend the police station and give identification, fingerprints.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police had previously been called to the street and were again called about someone breaking crockery.

On arrival loud music was heard at Duffy's home and she was given a noise abatement notice.

When called back again Duffy's neighbours told officers that a female had been causing noise by raking along a fence and calling them "cockroaches”.

Sgt Burgess said a voice recording was played to police and recognised as Duffy's.

When spoken to Duffy became angry and slammed the door.

He said a fine was appropriate for her behaviour.

Asked to explain by magistrate Belinda Merrin, Duffy said a neighbour had thrown lemons, sticks and rocks at her home.

"Now I have a broken window because of her behaviour,” she said.

Ms Merrin told Duffy the proper way to deal with such matters was to telephone police.

"I had no (phone) credit to call the cops,” Duffy said.

"But you were calling out,” Ms Merrin queried.

"I called names because I got a broken window,” Duffy said.

"The way she acted. She threw things at my house.”

Duffy was fined $450 - the fine sent to SPER.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

EXCLUSIVE: Plans put forward for new Bundaberg Aldi store

EXCLUSIVE: Plans put forward for new Bundaberg Aldi store

IF A development application gets the green light, shoppers will have a different Aldi location.

Glass challenges Batt to polygraph test over sewage

Independent candidate for Bundaberg Ric Glass.

Candidate lashes out over 'big nuggets'

LNP promises $2m to air condition Bundy's schools

Queenslanders may be forced to turn up air-conditions to 26 degrees this summer.

Batt promises cool change for local schools

New Bargara eatery ready to open its doors

Silke Kuhn and Katrin Cichon.

It'll be open for the Melbourne Cup

Local Partners